Who is Ronika Stone-Love? Jordan Love's wife gets sweet nickname from Packers fans

There was plenty of buildup ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 rivalry game against the Detroit Lions. The Packers came out on top, defeating their divisional opponents, 27-13, according to Athlon Sports. Ronika Stone-Love attended her first game as Mrs. Love, as Jordan led Green Bay past Detroit 27-13, with fans quickly giving her a new nickname online.(@ronikastone/instagram)

Ronika Stone, Jordan Love's was present in the stands at Lambeau Field where she received a nickname of ‘queen’ by Packers’ fans.

Jordan Love delivered a solid outing in his season debut, going 16 of 22 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Goff also played well, finishing 31-of-39 for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but in the end, it was Love who led his team to the win in the opener.

Who is Ronika Stone-Love?

Love and Stone went public on Instagram in September 2020. Stone was born June 7, 1998, and grew up in the San Jose, California, area. She graduated from Valley Christian High School, as reported by The People.

She is the daughter of former NFL lineman Ron Stone, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. He won two Super Bowls with Dallas and retired in 2006.

Her sister, Ronna, ran track, and her brother, RJ, plays linebacker for Washington State.

Stone is a pro volleyball player. She majored in journalism at the University of Oregon and played middle blocker for the Ducks. She holds the school record for highest career hitting percentage (.336) and most block assists (429). She is the only player in program history with more than 400 block assists. She also ranks third in total blocks (485) and fifth in points (1,605.5).

After college, she played for Volero Le Cannet in France, Las Pinkin De Corozal in Puerto Rico, and in Athletes Unlimited. On Oct. 3, 2023, San Diego Pro Volleyball announced her signing.

In the stands at Lambeau Field was Love’s wife, Ronika Stone-Love, who was at her first Packers game as Mrs. Love. The pair were married this offseason in a beach ceremony held in Dana Point, California.

After the game, Stone-Love posted on Instagram, sharing photos from the victory.

Ronika's post drew quick reactions

The post drew quick reactions from fans online, who gave her a new nickname now that she is officially married to the Packers quarterback.

One of the users wrote, “A queen in her castle. Great win, your grace.” Another user added, “My queen." A different user added, “So happy you wore the hat queen." A different user chimed, “Packers queen.”

She could return to Lambeau Field in Week 2 when the Packers face the Washington Commanders. Washington also opened the season with a win, beating the New York Giants 21-6.

That game is expected to feature another exciting showdown between two promising quarterbacks, with Love set to go up against reigning Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.