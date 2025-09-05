Micah Parsons declares true feelings for Detroit after Jared Goff's ‘when they doubt us’ diss

Micah Parsons was strongly linked to the Lions for days before the Dallas Cowboys formally traded the All-Pro to Green Bay. Now, the 26-year-old pass rusher is likely to make his Packers debut against Detroit, and he is already dissing them. Green Bay Packers Micah Parsons speaks at his introductory news conference Friday,(AP)

On Thursday, Parsons was asked about his potential debut game. "I'm excited to play them," he said, referring to the Lions. "I never liked Detroit. I never liked them, even when I was in Dallas."

Micah Parsons further elaborated, saying that the Cowboys vs Lions rivalry had grown over the last three seasons.

"It was just always a heavyweight fight every time they came in. They kinda got our guys when I was injured last year – the whole team was injured." Detroit actually blew the Cowboys 47-9 in Week 6 last season. Jared Goff was the hero back then, completing 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Parsons wants revenge in the iconic Packers vs Lions rivalry.

Only days before the former Dallas star's ‘dislike’ comment, it was Jared Goff who spoke about being the underdogs and facing the Packers.

“There were some rumors going on there, so I guess I wasn't really surprised when it happened. He's a great player and adds to an already competitive division and certainly (he) is a tough player to face, but we'll see. I know he had the back injury, so we'll see if he ends up being out there,” he said about Parsons.

“I like being on this side of it more when they doubt us.”

The quarterback said that he likes to be underrated.

"It's confusing, because I don't even know where we stand externally. I don't know what people (predict) and I don't really care. Are we supposed to be good? Are we supposed to be bad? (There's) all these different story lines. We can't ride that roller coaster and we don't. We shall see, time will tell and (we're) going to try to win this first one and move on from there. But yeah, I like being on this (underdog) side more when they doubt us if that answers your question."