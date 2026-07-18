Who is Ryan Gold? Inside ex-Cardinals executive's tenure as NFL hands suspension over gambling violations

Another sports betting controversy has surfaced, this time involving an NFL front office executive.

Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold has been suspended indefinitely after violating the NFL's gambling policy. (Arizona Cardinals website)

Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold has been suspended indefinitely after violating the league's gambling policy, according to an Associated Press report.

Who is Ryan Gold?

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According to information available on the Arizona Cardinals' official website, Ryan Gold was entering his 13th season with the organization and his second as Director of College Scouting after earning a promotion in June 2025.

Before taking on that role, he spent three seasons (2022–24) as Assistant Director of College Scouting, having previously worked as the club's College Scouting Coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

What was his role?

As Director of College Scouting, Gold oversaw the Cardinals' day-to-day college scouting operations.

His responsibilities included supervising evaluations of NFL Draft prospects, managing the college scouting staff, coordinating the team's pre-draft process, and serving as the organization's liaison with the National Football Scouting service.

NFL issues statement on Gold

The NFL announced on Friday that its investigation found Gold had shared confidential, non-public information about the Cardinals' selections in the 2026 NFL Draft before the picks were officially announced.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation also concluded that he placed parlay wagers on both NFL and college football games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation also concluded that he placed parlay wagers on both NFL and college football games. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement, the league reiterated its strict stance on gambling violations:

“The Gambling Policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, strictly prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in or facilitating any form of sports gambling, and from providing third parties non-public information.

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The statement further mentioned, “Although there is no reason to believe the integrity of any NFL game was affected, the League takes any violation of the Gambling Policy with the utmost seriousness."

While confirming the suspension, the NFL did not disclose the identity of the individual or individuals who allegedly received the confidential draft information from Gold.

Cardinals' statement supports league's decision

The Cardinals also issued a statement where they supported the NFL's decision and emphasized that the league's gambling rules are clearly communicated to all employees.

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“The NFL’s policies and expectations for all employees are clear, comprehensive, and consistently communicated. We fully support the league’s decision in this matter, which involves a single employee. Our focus remains on preparing for the start of training camp next week and the 2026 season,” their statement read.