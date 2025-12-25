Who is singing national anthem for Cowboys vs Commanders and Lions vs Minnesota on Christmas Day? See details here

See who will be singing the national anthem for the Cowboys vs Commanders and the Lions vs Minnesota.(@NFLAfrica/X) NFL Week 17 begins on Christmas Day with all-day football. See who will be singing national anthem for Cowboys vs Commanders and Lions vs Minnesota. Week 17 of the NFL kicks off on Christmas Day, and this year, Thursday Night Football is turning the holiday into a full-day football celebration. Fans can expect non-stop action on the field, along with star-studded entertainment, featuring performances and appearances from Kllyu Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Lainey Wilson, the voices of Netflix's KPOP Demon Hunters, and more.

Who is singing national anthem at Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders on Christmas Day?

Kelly Clarkson will kick off the festivities as the show opener, with the Army performing the national anthem to set the stage for an exciting day of football, as reported by Deadline. The first NFL game on Christmas Day features the Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) taking on the Washington Commanders (4-11) at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The game will start at 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT. It will be live-streamed and available on Netflix for fans, giving them a front-row seat to the holiday showdown.

Who is singing national anthem at Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day?

The second game on Christmas Day will feature the Detroit Lions (8-7) facing off against the Minnesota Vikings(7-8) at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The festivities kick off with Kelly Clarkson opening the show, accompanied by SZN4 performing the national anthem, as reported by Deadline.

Fans can look forward to the Holiday Halftime Party, which will feature Snoop Dogg, the vocal talents from Netflix's KPOP Demon Hunters, nd country star Lainey Wilson.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, with live streaming available on Netflix.