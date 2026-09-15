Who is singing the national anthem at Chiefs vs Broncos tonight? Generald Wilson, flyover and pregame details

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin their NFL campaign at home against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, with Arrowhead Stadium expected to provide a lively backdrop before kickoff.

The Chiefs open their NFL campaign at home against the Broncos on Monday Night Football. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With football back in KC, Chiefs fans are hoping their team can return to its status as a perennial contender after a disappointing 2025 season. Kansas City missed the playoffs last year after finishing third in the AFC West, bringing an end to its long run of postseason appearances.

The home crowd could make things difficult for Denver, but Chiefs fans will have plenty to celebrate even before the game begins. There will be another reason to celebrate in KC this evening as Kansas City welcomes back its star quarterback. The Chiefs will have Patrick Mahomes back under center after he suffered a serious injury last season.

Who is singing the National Anthem?

Mahomes will have another former Chiefs quarterback joining him at Arrowhead for the season opener, with former Kansas star Alex Smith set to make an appearance during the pregame festivities. Smith is scheduled to take part in the traditional ceremony by banging the drum.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The national anthem will be performed by retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson ahead of Smith’s appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The national anthem will be performed by retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson ahead of Smith’s appearance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Wilson has become a recognizable presence in the Kansas City community, regularly performing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at local sporting events and other special occasions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Why are Vikings starting Carson Wentz over JJ McCarthy? QB decision sparks fan debate after Kyler Murray injury

Wilson’s busy weekend in Kansas City also included back-to-back anthem performances. The retired Navy petty officer sang before the Kansas City Current and Sporting Kansas City matches on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before taking the stage at Arrowhead.

B-2 Spirit flyover planned

The pregame festivities are also scheduled to include a flyover featuring a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base.

As fireworks light up the Kansas City sky, the Arrowhead crowd is expected to put its own spin on the national anthem, replacing the familiar words “and the home of the brave,” to “and the home of the CHIEFS!!!!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Ladd McConkey injury news: Is Chargers WR available for Week 2? Los Angeles coach provides concerning update

The Broncos, meanwhile, arrive after making a run to the AFC Championship and will look to silence the home crowd by spoiling Kansas City’s opening-night celebration. Kickoff between the Chiefs and Broncos is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET.