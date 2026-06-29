Who was Yimvert Berroteran? Rising Venezuelan football star, 18, dies after earthquake strikes youth tournament

Venezuelan footballer Yimvert Berroterán has died after an earthquake struck during a youth football tournament in Colombia. Berroterán represented Venezuela at the youth level and played for Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV).

Venezuelan youth footballer Yimvert Berroteran died after a wall collapsed during an earthquake in Colombia (X | @TouchlineX)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 18-year-old player was trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in La Guaira, one of the region's worst hit by the twin earthquakes. Rescue teams worked for more than 24 hours to find him.

The report was initially verified by journalist Jair Pineda on X, writing, “We are in a position to confirm that, after 24 hours of intense work trying to rescue him, the Venezuelan Yimvert Berroteran did not survive and unfortunately his body was recovered.”

The tragedy comes as Venezuela continues to grapple with one of the deadliest natural disasters in its recent history. Rescue operations remain underway after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck the country earlier this week.

Read more: Venezuela earthquake: Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo’s first response emerges after family tragedy

Who was Yimvert Berroterán?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Berroterán was regarded as one of Venezuela's most promising young footballers. The forward player came through the country's youth football system and played for Universidad Central de Venezuela. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Berroterán was regarded as one of Venezuela's most promising young footballers. The forward player came through the country's youth football system and played for Universidad Central de Venezuela. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

This year, Berroterán debuted in his first division. He participated in over ten Under-17 games for the Venezuelan national team and was called up to the Under-20 team multiple times. Additionally, he participated in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.

His club also sent its condolences. They wrote, “You were a warrior, Yimvert. You will always be remembered.”

In a statement, the Venezuelan FA expressed its "immense pain" over Berroterán's passing. The statement read, “The Venezuelan Federation deeply regrets the death of Yimvert Berroterán. Today, Venezuelan football says goodbye with immense pain to a young man who represented with pride, commitment and love the colors of our country."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They added, “We extend our most heartfelt condolences to your family, friends, technical teammates and loved ones in this moment of deep sadness.”

Read more: Who was Andrea Bello? Soccer star Hector Bello's wife dies saving 1-year-old daughter during Venezuela earthquakes

Death adds to growing toll from Venezuela earthquakes

The earthquakes caused widespread destruction across La Guaira and parts of Caracas, collapsing residential buildings, damaging hospitals and leaving thousands homeless.

50,000 people are reported missing as a result of the devastating earthquakes that have wrecked the entire country, per The Sun.

Hector Bello, a football player, also lost his wife in the earthquakes after she had protected their one-year-old daughter. Miraculously, the toddler survived and was rescued in time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bello, who plays as a defender for second division side Maritimo de La Guaira, paid tribute to his wife Andrea after their building collapsed in the disaster. "You left us alone in the fight, mummy. You left me all alone with our daughter. How do I tell that to my daughter? Andrea, how do I explain to your daughter that you lost your life to save hers and I wasn’t there in that moment to do anything?" Bello wrote in an emotional social media message.

He added, “Give me strength now because I can’t take any more.”