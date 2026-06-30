Who will replace Jack Draper at Wimbledon? Injury forces British star out of tournament

Britain's Jack Draper has withdrawn from Wimbledon, marking another frustrating chapter in a season repeatedly disrupted by injuries.

Britain's Jack Draper revealed that a previous injury to his left arm had flared up again, forcing him to step away from the Wimbledon. (REUTERS)

He joins fellow British star Emma Raducanu in pulling out of the tournament because of fitness concerns.

Arm Injury forces Draper’s withdrawal

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Draper revealed that a previous injury to his left arm had flared up again, forcing him to step away from the Grand Slam. The 24-year-old had been scheduled to take on American sixth seed Taylor Fritz on Centre Court on Tuesday.

ESPN reported him announcing his withdrawal on social media, where he admitted that the past year had been filled with physical setbacks and frustration, but the latest injury blow which forced him out of Wimbledon is the most painful disappointment he has faced during that period.

“Devastated to share that I have had to withdraw from my first round match due to a recurrence of my arm injury. There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no greater honour for a British player than playing at Wimbledon. I will continue to persevere through this. Thank you for the support!!,” Draper wrote.

Who will replace the British star?

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{{^usCountry}} Draper's withdrawal has opened the door for another player to enter the Wimbledon main draw. According to reports, Dusan Lajovic will take his place and face Taylor Fritz in Tuesday's first-round match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Draper's withdrawal has opened the door for another player to enter the Wimbledon main draw. According to reports, Dusan Lajovic will take his place and face Taylor Fritz in Tuesday's first-round match. {{/usCountry}}

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Lajovic gains entry as a "lucky loser" — a player who was eliminated in the final round of qualifying but is awarded a spot in the main draw following a late withdrawal.

Also read: Who is Michael Zheng? All about the Wimbledon debutant's family, background and tennis career

As the highest-ranked eligible player among those who narrowly missed qualification, the Serbian veteran was next in line to receive the vacancy created by Draper's exit.

Draper's injury-plagued struggles

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Meanwhile, Draper's season has continued to be disrupted by injuries.

He was forced to skip the French Open earlier this year because of a knee problem, but he appeared to have regained momentum on grass.

In his first tournament since competing in Barcelona in April, he advanced to the semifinals of the Eastbourne Open last week.

Draper’s latest ranking and performance

Once ranked as high as world No. 4 in June 2025, Draper has since slipped to No. 131 in the ATP rankings amid his fitness struggles.

Although he has captured three ATP Tour titles during his career, Wimbledon has never been his most successful major, with the Brit failing to progress beyond the second round.

Also read: Why is Carlos Alcaraz not playing at Wimbledon 2026? Injury update, recovery status and return timeline

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His best Grand Slam result remains his run to the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Open.