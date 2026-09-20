Why are L.J. Phillips Jr., DJ Vonnahme, Tyler Brown out vs Northern Iowa? Latest injury updates on Hawkeyes players

L.J. Phillips Jr., DJ Vonnahme and Tyler Brown were unavailable for Iowa’s game against Northern Iowa on Saturday, September 19. All three were dealing with injuries, with Phillips still recovering from a lower-leg injury, Vonnahme out after being hurt against Iowa State and Brown working his way back from a muscle strain.

L.J. Phillips Jr., DJ Vonnahme and Tyler Brown missed Iowa’s UNI game while recovering from separate injuries, with teammates filling in. (Facebook)

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Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had already indicated that none of the three was expected to play against UNI. The Hawkeyes therefore had to use other players at running back, tight end and safety as they closed out their nonconference schedule.

L.J. Phillips Jr. injury update vs Northern Iowa

Phillips did not play after suffering a lower-leg injury during Iowa’s season opener against Northern Illinois. The running back left that 40-0 win after carrying the ball four times for five yards. Iowa later described his status as week to week.

Ahead of the Northern Iowa game, Ferentz said Phillips was improving but still needed to get comfortable playing his position again. “He's getting better. I don't think he'll make it this week, but we'll see. I'm not going to say no yet. It's a lower leg thing, so just getting the confidence to play that position, a little bit different. We'll see. He's making good progress.”

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Vonnahme missed the UNI game after getting hurt against Iowa State. The tight end had six catches for 67 yards through Iowa’s first two games. On September 15, Ferentz said, “I doubt he will be ready on Saturday,” while adding that he expected Vonnahme to have a good chance of returning the following week.

Brown also remained out. The safety had been dealing with a muscle strain and had not made his 2026 debut. Ferentz said on September 15, “Tyler Brown is starting to get some work. I don't know that he'll play this week, but at least he's working back.” Earlier in August, the coach had confirmed that Brown had been out with the muscle strain.

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Iowa Hawkeyes lineup vs Northern Iowa

With Phillips unavailable, Kamari Moulton was Iowa’s top running back option. At tight end, Addison Ostrenga was the next option behind Vonnahme, with Thomas Meyer and Zach Ortwerth also available. The receiver group included Reece Vander Zee, Tony Diaz and Evan James.

Hank Brown was listed with Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback, while Iowa’s offensive line had Trevor Lauck at left tackle, Leighton Jones at left guard, Cael Winter at center, Kade Pieper at right guard and Jack Dotzler at right tackle. On defense, the Hawkeyes continued to rely on players including Zach Lutmer, Deshaun Lee, Cam Buffington and Iose Epenesa as Brown remained sidelined.

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