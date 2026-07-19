Why are NFL players posting '#WorthTheCost'? FIFA World Cup reignites push for natural grass in place of turfs

To accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup, seven NFL stadiums, including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will host Sunday's final between Spain and Argentina, swapped their synthetic playing surfaces for natural grass, according to a Forbes report.

Several NFL players voiced their support for permanent natural grass fields by posting the hashtag #WorthTheCost across social media. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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The decision has since sparked renewed calls from NFL players, who are urging the league to adopt natural grass fields on a permanent basis.

Several NFL players, including Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, voiced their support for permanent natural grass fields on Friday by posting the hashtag #WorthTheCost across social media.

NFL grass campaign intensifies

Williams took to X to share a photo of a natural grass field being maintained, featuring the text overlay, "Why can't we have this too?" He captioned the post with the hashtag #WorthTheCost.

Commanders’ tackle Tunsil wrote on X, "If stadiums can make grass work for the World Cup, they can make it work for NFL players. We’re #WorthTheCost.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, former Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari also weighed in on the discussion. Reacting to an X post showing Gillette Stadium removing the natural grass surface installed for the World Cup, Bakhtiari criticized the decision and wrote: “Tell me you don’t care about player’s safety, without telling me you don’t care about player’s safety? @NFL”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, former Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari also weighed in on the discussion. Reacting to an X post showing Gillette Stadium removing the natural grass surface installed for the World Cup, Bakhtiari criticized the decision and wrote: “Tell me you don’t care about player’s safety, without telling me you don’t care about player’s safety? @NFL”. {{/usCountry}}

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Green Bay linebacker Zaire Franklin also joined the growing push from NFL players, sharing his thoughts on the debate. In his post, he highlighted the physical toll of artificial surfaces and wrote: "The cost of doing nothing is paid for by players' bodies," before adding, “Make grass mandatory. We're #WorthTheCost.”

So far, the league has not issued a response to the players’ #WorthTheCost social media campaign calling for permanent grass fields.

NFLPA questions league’s turf policy

The NFL Players Association had already raised the issue last month, criticizing the temporary switch to natural grass for the World Cup and arguing that similar standards should also be provided for NFL players.

It stated: “The temporary installation of natural grass fields for the World Cup is a choice by certain NFL team owners to do for soccer players what they refuse to do for NFL players. It's no longer a question of capability; the technology exists, the expertise exists and the resources exist to install the high-level grass fields that our players overwhelmingly prefer.”

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The NFL Players Association also highlighted that "92% of NFL players prefer natural grass" as part of its argument for a permanent shift away from artificial turf.

However, the NFL did not provide a response to a request for comment regarding the players' social media campaign on Friday afternoon.

Why NFL sticks with turf

The debate over synthetic turf is not a new one, with the primary argument in its favor being the lower cost and easier maintenance compared to natural grass.

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However, that financial factor could be a major reason behind the NFL’s continued reliance on artificial surfaces.