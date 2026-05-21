Why Bryson DeChambeau fans think he might announce retirement. LIV golf in frenzy

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau is at the center of fresh retirement rumors. There is speculation after the two-time major winner openly admitted he is uncertain about his future in professional golf. The 32-year-old has struggled to find consistency at recent major championships, including a disappointing missed cut at the 2026 PGA Championship after rounds of 76 and 71. But it was DeChambeau’s latest comments away from the course that truly caught the attention of fans. Bryson DeChambeau of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking during an appearance on the ‘Katie Miller Pod’, DeChambeau revealed that he is increasingly torn between competing professionally and focusing on content creation.

“I’m in that weird space right now, I don’t know what to do, either: Content creation or professional golf,” DeChambeau said. “I don’t know what to do right now.”

LIV Golf star admits priorities may be changing DeChambeau has become one of the most recognizable faces in LIV Golf since joining the Saudi-backed circuit. He has gained millions of followers on social media and YouTube. According to the star , balancing both worlds has become increasingly complicated.

He also explained that the PGA Tour’s previous restrictions around player content creation had once made it difficult to imagine doing both professionally. However, recent policy changes could potentially allow him to continue competing while building his online brand.

DeChambeau opens up about wanting a family The LIV Golf captain also spoke candidly about his personal life and how his priorities are shifting as he gets older.

“Yeah, it’s near impossible for sure. It’s just too many things going on,” DeChambeau said when discussing dating while being one of golf’s most visible stars.

He added that his perspective on life is beginning to change.

“As I’m 32, it’s time. I want a family here soon, so.”

Later in the podcast, DeChambeau revealed that he hopes to have four children in the future.

Bryson’s dating life has remained largely private Although DeChambeau rarely discusses relationships publicly, his personal life has frequently generated headlines. He was previously linked to Sophia Phalen Bertolami between 2018 and 2020 before later being connected to Hunter Nugent.

In 2022, rumors involving Lilia Schneider surfaced after the pair were photographed together during a LIV Golf event in Chicago. However, neither Schneider nor DeChambeau publicly confirmed a relationship.

The golfer himself hinted during the podcast that his current situation is different now.

“I’m in a different situation now, so…”

The host quickly moved the conversation elsewhere, but the brief comment only added to speculation about changes happening in DeChambeau’s life away from golf.

No official retirement has been announced yet.