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Why Caitlin Clark chose not to celebrate 2024 Rookie of the Year: ‘Staying focused…’

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever guard, declined multiple Rookie of the Year celebration offers from the WNBA, focusing on her performance instead.

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:36 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Caitlin Clark reportedly turned down multiple opportunities for a formal Rookie of the Year celebration after winning the WNBA honor in 2024, according to a new book detailing her early professional career.

What does Indiana Fever's elimination from WNBA playoffs mean for Caitlin Clark?(Getty Images via AFP)

The new book by Christine Brennan, On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports, claims the league offered several ways to publicly honor Clark. However, she chose not to move forward with those plans, leaving some fans and league officials surprised.

How the celebration was shut down

The book states that the WNBA “offered to honor and celebrate” Clark in several different ways after she was named Rookie of the Year, including ceremonies and featured events.

A league spokesman quoted in the book added that the offers were “turned down,” and that Clark effectively “shut down” her own Rookie of the Year celebration. The report also notes that the decision “came from Clark and her camp,” and that it was not the league’s choice to downplay the moment.

Clark’s focus on basketball

“I just want to be remembered for what I do on the court,” she has said.

Teammates have echoed that sentiment, saying they appreciate how grounded Clark remains despite the constant spotlight. The book adds that her decision reflected a broader approach of prioritizing basketball first and letting the accomplishments speak for themselves.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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