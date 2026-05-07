Why Caitlin Clark chose not to celebrate 2024 Rookie of the Year: ‘Staying focused…’

Caitlin Clark reportedly turned down multiple opportunities for a formal Rookie of the Year celebration after winning the WNBA honor in 2024, according to a new book detailing her early professional career. What does Indiana Fever's elimination from WNBA playoffs mean for Caitlin Clark? (Getty Images via AFP)

The new book by Christine Brennan, On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports, claims the league offered several ways to publicly honor Clark. However, she chose not to move forward with those plans, leaving some fans and league officials surprised.

How the celebration was shut down The book states that the WNBA “offered to honor and celebrate” Clark in several different ways after she was named Rookie of the Year, including ceremonies and featured events.

A league spokesman quoted in the book added that the offers were “turned down,” and that Clark effectively “shut down” her own Rookie of the Year celebration. The report also notes that the decision “came from Clark and her camp,” and that it was not the league’s choice to downplay the moment.

Clark’s focus on basketball At the time, Clark was transitioning from college basketball to the professional level while adjusting to the WNBA schedule. According to the book, she viewed the award as meaningful but believed “the best celebration was just winning games and playing well.”

Clark has since said she cares more about what happens on the court than outside ceremonies, adding that she wanted to “stay focused on the team and the season.”

The Indiana Fever are now preparing for the upcoming season with Clark healthy and back in the lineup, shifting attention away from missed celebrations and back onto her impact on the court.

Clark has also said she does not regret skipping the chance for a major Rookie of the Year event.

“I just want to be remembered for what I do on the court,” she has said.

Teammates have echoed that sentiment, saying they appreciate how grounded Clark remains despite the constant spotlight. The book adds that her decision reflected a broader approach of prioritizing basketball first and letting the accomplishments speak for themselves.