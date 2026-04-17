Why Crissy Froyd was fired. What did ex-USA Today NFL reporter say about Dianna Russini?

NFL reporter Crissy Froyd has been fired from USA Today following controversial comments she made about fellow journalist Dianna Russini. This comes after The Athletic reporter resigned following a massive photo leak that showed her hugging, holding hands and relaxing in a hot tub with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Crissy Froyd fired

Crissy Froyd was fired after her comments on Dianna Russini(Instagram/Crissy Froyd)

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“USA TODAY Sports has ended its contractor relationship with Crissy Froyd effective immediately. Her recent statements do not reflect our commitment to professionalism or uphold our principles of ethical conduct,” the outlet said in a statement on Thursday.

Froyd told PageSix: “I want to say firstly that I do not regret anything that I said and that I stand behind the fact it is all indeed true.”

Froyd stands by her comments

Despite the fallout, Froyd made clear she has no regrets about her statements.

“I want to say firstly that I do not regret anything that I said and that I stand behind the fact it is all indeed true.”

“I want to thank USA TODAY SMG for the incredible run I had there for about half of my life. It is deeply, deeply emotional to me that this relationship has come to an end and that my contract has been terminated because of this.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added: “I would never say anything I didn’t stand behind because I know the potential consequences, even if a situation seems risky,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me both before and after I released my statements.” What Froyd said about Russini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added: “I would never say anything I didn’t stand behind because I know the potential consequences, even if a situation seems risky,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me both before and after I released my statements.” What Froyd said about Russini {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Froyd’s firing came shortly after she publicly criticized Russini following her resignation from The Athletic. “I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” the journalist tweeted Tuesday alongside Russini’s resignation letter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Froyd’s firing came shortly after she publicly criticized Russini following her resignation from The Athletic. “I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” the journalist tweeted Tuesday alongside Russini’s resignation letter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years,” she claimed. “It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years,” she claimed. “It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.” {{/usCountry}}

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Froyd went further in her criticism, alleging broader issues.

“It is almost certainly all true,” she continued, calling Russini’s alleged behavior “the worst kept secret in the NFL reporting world for a while.”

“I struggle to understand the positioning here after that was published, but that apparently I as an independent contractor cannot make my own statements on my own social media accounts.”

Emotional response after losing job

In further remarks, Froyd described the personal toll of the decision.

She told TMZ she was “beyond distraught” over the outcome but maintained her stance.

“I am incredibly proud of everything I’ve accomplished and I do walk away with my head held high,” she closed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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