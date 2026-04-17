Why Crissy Froyd was fired. What did ex-USA Today NFL reporter say about Dianna Russini?

NFL reporter Crissy Froyd has been fired from USA Today following controversial comments she made about fellow journalist Dianna Russini. This comes after The Athletic reporter resigned following a massive photo leak that showed her hugging, holding hands and relaxing in a hot tub with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Crissy Froyd was fired after her comments on Dianna Russini (Instagram/Crissy Froyd)

Crissy Froyd fired “USA TODAY Sports has ended its contractor relationship with Crissy Froyd effective immediately. Her recent statements do not reflect our commitment to professionalism or uphold our principles of ethical conduct,” the outlet said in a statement on Thursday.

Froyd told PageSix: “I want to say firstly that I do not regret anything that I said and that I stand behind the fact it is all indeed true.”

Froyd stands by her comments Despite the fallout, Froyd made clear she has no regrets about her statements.

“I want to say firstly that I do not regret anything that I said and that I stand behind the fact it is all indeed true.”

“I want to thank USA TODAY SMG for the incredible run I had there for about half of my life. It is deeply, deeply emotional to me that this relationship has come to an end and that my contract has been terminated because of this.”

She added: “I would never say anything I didn’t stand behind because I know the potential consequences, even if a situation seems risky,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me both before and after I released my statements.”

What Froyd said about Russini Froyd’s firing came shortly after she publicly criticized Russini following her resignation from The Athletic. “I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” the journalist tweeted Tuesday alongside Russini’s resignation letter.

“We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years,” she claimed. “It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.”

Froyd went further in her criticism, alleging broader issues.

“It is almost certainly all true,” she continued, calling Russini’s alleged behavior “the worst kept secret in the NFL reporting world for a while.”

“I struggle to understand the positioning here after that was published, but that apparently I as an independent contractor cannot make my own statements on my own social media accounts.”

Emotional response after losing job In further remarks, Froyd described the personal toll of the decision.

She told TMZ she was “beyond distraught” over the outcome but maintained her stance.

“I am incredibly proud of everything I’ve accomplished and I do walk away with my head held high,” she closed.