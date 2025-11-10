Why Daron Payne punched Amon-Ra St. Brown? What did Lions WR say? Fans speculate amid ejection row

Daron Payne, the Washington Commanders defensive tackle, was ejected from Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after he threw a punch at the Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Washington Commanders cornerback Jonathan Jones breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The incident happened at the end of a play in the second quarter. As the players were walking back to their positions for the restart, Payne went up to St. Brown and punched him on the helmet. It seemed that the punched stemmed from an altercation that the two of them were having as they were walking away.

Here's the video of the punch:

Initially, it was only said that the Payne was ejected from the game with a foul, but it was not revealed what exactly happened. Later, the details were released, with the officials confirming Payne's ejection for the punch on St. Brown.

What Did Daron Payne Say To Amon-Ra St Brown?

It appeared that Daron Payne punched Amon-Ra St Brown after the latter said something to the Commanders' DT. The details of it were not immediately clear, as neither team nor the NFL released details on what led to Payne's ejection. Details are expected to be clear once the team officials are asked about the incident in the press.

Social media predicted that the punch stemmed from something offensive that St. Brown may have said to Payne, which triggered him to react. However, the exact details of the incident are not clear.

Overall, it was a tough day for the Commanders at the office as they lost three players to ejection or injuries, and barely managed to not lose another. Linebacker Frankie Luvu and rookie cornerback Trey Amos had to leave the game with injuries. Javon Kinlaw was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after he made contact with the referee - but, to the relief of the Commanders fans, was not ejected.