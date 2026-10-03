Why Dave Portnoy and Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff are ending partnership? Barstool Sports founder taunts Ryan Day after decision

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports will not appear on Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff anymore. The Athletic reported on the parting of ways and Portnoy confirmed it via a post on X where he made a big statement after Fox Sports' decision.

Dave Portnoy is being removed from Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, and the Barstool Sports founder mocked Ryan Day amid the decision. (X/@muskonomy)

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Portnoy and top Barstool personalities, like Dan “Big Cat” Katz were part of Fox’s college football program for a over a year. Here's why the Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports are parting ways with Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff.

Why Dave Portnoy is parting ways with Big Noon Kickoff?

As per The Athletic, Fox Sports has been facing a constant challenge of attempting to unite its more traditional show with the persona Barstool Sports brings to the table, finding it unsustainable in the long run.

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{{^usCountry}} The article notes that one of the largest examples is the Portnoy, a Michigan alum, has faced disputes over being present at recent Ohio State home games. Last year, reports said the Michigan booster was banned from the stadium as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The article notes that one of the largest examples is the Portnoy, a Michigan alum, has faced disputes over being present at recent Ohio State home games. Last year, reports said the Michigan booster was banned from the stadium as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Portnoy likes to rile up opponents, often relying on taunts. Fox Sports' partnership with Big Ten made it not worth the hassle to try and ‘meld’ everything together, The Athletic reported, citing sources, which is why Portnoy was let go.

Dave Portnoy makes statement after Big Noon Kickoff news

Portnoy meanwhile slammed the Fox Sports decision to end Big Noon Kickoff's association with him. He referred to The Athletic's reporting on the matter, and said “Just was told @AndrewMarchand is about to release an article saying I’ve been put on ice for @BNKonFOX I havent seen the article yet and he didnt call me for a quote but i can sum it up this way.”

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He added “Ohio State and Ryan Day bi**hed and moaned to the Big 10 and threatened Fox till they had no choice. Juice wasnt worth the squeeze amd frankly I dont blame them. Huge dollars at stake and you have Cryin Ryan throwing temper tantrums amd making threats every few days on something I said. I always knew Ryan Day was soft but holy sh*t even I didnt realize he was this soft.”

Portnoy also added “The Barstool College Football will continue on. Maybe we’ll even see you in Columbus where contrary to popular belief most fans love the rivalry and arent p***ies like Cryin Ryan.”