Why did Jason Kelce apologize on live ESPN broadcast? What happened between him and Pat McAfee during Bears vs Eagles

The NFL produced a viral moment during Monday Night Football, but it had nothing to do with what happened on the field. Jason Kelce found himself having to correct an on-air slip after his strong connection to his former team became evident during ESPN's coverage.

Jason Kelce's slip-up was hardly surprising given his long history with Philadelphia. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The former Philadelphia Eagles center was part of the Monday Night Countdown panel for the Eagles' matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sept. 28. Chicago eventually came away with a 27-7 victory, but it was Kelce's comments at halftime that caught attention.

Why did Jason Kelce apologize on air?

The Bears held a 10-7 advantage at halftime when Kelce began discussing how he expected the second half to unfold.

While analyzing Philadelphia's performance, the 38-year-old repeatedly referred to the Eagles as “we,” prompting Pat McAfee to point out his apparent allegiance.

"I’m looking at it, 10-7, I feel pretty good going in the half,” Kelce told his fellow MNF ESPN colleagues. “We played really well,” he said.

“Offensively, we had opportunities, we shot ourselves in the foot, but we’ve moved the ball, we ran the ball well, Jalen Hurts is throwing the ball well. Them getting the ball coming out of the half, I have a feeling they got a lot of momentum," Kelce continued.

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{{^usCountry}} McAfee quickly noticed Kelce's choice of words and called him out for repeatedly speaking as though he was still part of Philadelphia's team. “A lot of ‘we’ talk out of Jason for Philly,” McAfee said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McAfee quickly noticed Kelce's choice of words and called him out for repeatedly speaking as though he was still part of Philadelphia's team. “A lot of ‘we’ talk out of Jason for Philly,” McAfee said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kelce immediately recognized the mistake and apologized on the broadcast.

"Sorry, sorry. I forget. Sorry, Bears fans.”

Jason Kelce’s Eagles connection

Kelce's slip-up was hardly surprising given his long history with Philadelphia. The Eagles selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he went on to start every game of his career with the franchise.

During his 13 seasons in Philadelphia, Kelce earned seven Pro Bowl selections and six First-team All-Pro honors. His career with the Eagles also established him as one of the most accomplished centers in NFL history.

When did Jason Kelce retire?

After wrapping up his 13-year playing career with the Eagles in 2024, Kelce transitioned into sports media and has continued to stay involved in the NFL.

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He became part of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown team as an analyst, agreeing to a three-year, $24 million deal with the network. Kelce has also maintained his connection with Philadelphia through the New Heights podcast, which he hosts alongside his brother, Travis Kelce.