Why did Phillies star Zack Wheeler decline MLB All Star game invitation? Explained

For the second straight season, the Philadelphia Phillies have seen one of their top pitchers overlooked for the MLB All-Star Game. Last year, it was Cristopher Sánchez despite finishing second in the National League Cy Young race. This year, the spotlight has shifted to Zack Wheeler.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is away from the game due to a blood clot in 'upper right extremity'. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Wheeler was left off the initial National League All-Star roster announced last weekend and was also absent from the list of replacement selections revealed on Tuesday.

Although he eventually received a late invitation to join the Midsummer Classic, the veteran right-hander had no intention of accepting it.

Why did Wheeler decline an All-star invitation?

For the Phillies pitcher, the issue was not the All-Star Game itself but how the selection process unfolded.

He declined MLB's late All-Star invitation because he felt "disrespected," believing he was viewed as the league's "fifth choice" rather than receiving the recognition he felt he had earned.

The 36-year-old revealed that Major League Baseball contacted him on Friday about joining the National League squad as an injury replacement, but he turned down the offer.

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{{^usCountry}} "They disrespected me, so I'm just not going to participate in that thing," Wheeler said Saturday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Frustration over selection process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They disrespected me, so I'm just not going to participate in that thing," Wheeler said Saturday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Frustration over selection process {{/usCountry}}

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He made it clear that he still views the All-Star Game as a special honour, saying it remains a "privilege." However, his frustration was directed at MLB's decision-making process rather than the event itself.

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""Maybe I didn't earn it from the get-go, but maybe just second choice. Once I feel like they kind of messed that up, I'm out," Wheeler added.

Wheeler's numbers speak loudly

His disappointment comes despite another outstanding campaign. Wheeler owns a 2.28 ERA with a 9-1 record and 4.4 WAR through 14 starts.

His latest outing only strengthened his case, as he struck out 14 batters over seven innings in a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Even after missing the opening month of the season while recovering from thoracic outlet surgery, Wheeler has once again established himself among the elite pitchers.

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Across 87 innings, he has recorded a stellar 0.91 WHIP, accumulated 4.3 WAR, and struck out 98 batters, making his omission one of the most debated All-Star decisions of the 2026 season.