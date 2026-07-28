Why did the Commanders fire Ben Steele? Possible reason behind Washington coach's dismissal and who could replace him

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they have parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele, just days before the start of training camp. The organization confirmed the move in a brief morning statement and indicated it would not provide any additional details.

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they have parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. (Washington Commanders website)

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"We are parting ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. The team will have no further comment at this time," the Commanders posted on X.

Why did Commanders fire Steele?

The Commanders have not publicly explained why Steele was dismissed. However, the move comes just over a month after the assistant coach was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

According to The Athletic, the decision was related to a violation of team policy.

Court records in Virginia show Steele was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with refusing to submit to a blood or breath test and with obstructing or resisting a law enforcement officer without the use of force.

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{{^usCountry}} Reports indicated that Steele promptly informed the organization about the arrest. The Commanders subsequently placed him on administrative leave and notified the NFL. Who will replace Steele? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports indicated that Steele promptly informed the organization about the arrest. The Commanders subsequently placed him on administrative leave and notified the NFL. Who will replace Steele? {{/usCountry}}

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During the team's minicamp, offensive assistant Wes Welker assumed responsibility for coaching the tight ends, while head coach Dan Quinn is expected to announce a permanent replacement.

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Ben Steele’s coaching journey

Washington had hired Steele earlier this offseason to succeed Brian Johnson (Raih) in the role. Before joining the Commanders, he spent the previous three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he played a key role in the development of standout tight end Trey McBride.

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Prior to his stint in Arizona, Steele served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Denver Broncos in 2022 after holding the same position with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

His NFL coaching journey began with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he worked as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to tight ends coach from 2014 to 2018.

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He later joined the Atlanta Falcons, serving as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Playing career

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Before transitioning into coaching, Steele enjoyed a brief NFL playing career. After going undrafted out of Mesa State in 2001, he appeared in 17 games for the Green Bay Packers between 2004 and 2005, catching four passes for 42 yards.