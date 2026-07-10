European lawmakers are increasing pressure on FIFA after the governing body cleared U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play despite an automatic suspension following a red card. A group of 72 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) has now called for an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino, arguing that the decision has raised serious questions about fairness and political influence in football. The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump personally contacted Infantino to seek a reversal of Balogun’s one-match ban. The lawmakers say the incident has damaged trust in FIFA’s disciplinary process and deserves closer scrutiny.

How Folarin Balogun’s ban reversal sparked the row?

Why EU lawmakers are demanding a FIFA probe into Gianni Infantino's Trump ties? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

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The controversy began after Folarin Balogun was sent off during the United States’ match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Under FIFA rules, the red card carried an automatic one-match suspension, meaning he was expected to miss the team’s crucial World Cup match against Belgium.

Trump spoke with Gianni Infantino last Thursday and urged FIFA to overturn the ban. Four days later, FIFA’s disciplinary committee ruled that Balogun would be allowed to play.

That decision immediately triggered criticism from several European lawmakers. In a letter obtained by POLITICO and sent to football federations across the European Union’s 27 member states, the MEPs asked national associations to support calls for an investigation into Infantino.

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{{^usCountry}} Renew Europe lawmaker Barry Andrews, who led the effort, strongly criticized FIFA’s actions. He wrote: “Let us be clear: FIFA’s decision to change the rule on red card suspension mid-tournament is a disgrace and perversion of justice. Once again, we’ve seen Infantino and FIFA surrender to the demands of the Trump administration.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Renew Europe lawmaker Barry Andrews, who led the effort, strongly criticized FIFA’s actions. He wrote: “Let us be clear: FIFA’s decision to change the rule on red card suspension mid-tournament is a disgrace and perversion of justice. Once again, we’ve seen Infantino and FIFA surrender to the demands of the Trump administration.” {{/usCountry}}

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Why EU lawmakers want Gianni Infantino investigated?

The latest letter marks the strongest push yet from European lawmakers against FIFA. It carries signatures from 72 MEPs representing six different political groups in the European Parliament.

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The lawmakers argue that FIFA requires its member associations to follow the organization’s ethics standards. Because of that, they believe those same associations should also demand accountability from senior FIFA officials when concerns arise.

FIFA did not immediately comment on the latest letter. Infantino, however, has previously denied influencing the disciplinary committee's decision.

The dispute has unfolded alongside other concerns raised by European politicians about FIFA. Last week, Andrews sent a separate letter calling for an investigation into whether Infantino violated FIFA’s political neutrality principles.

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Days later, another Renew Europe lawmaker, Petras Auštrevičius, criticized FIFA’s decision to allow Russian teams to participate in the Under-15 World Cup later this year.

Speaking about the latest effort, Andrews said that support for the latest letter shows how widely concerns are being shared across political lines. He said: “Not many issues can garner that level of bipartisan support.”