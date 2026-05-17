Why Golden Tempo's Cherie DeVaux decided to pull out of Preakness, give up Triple Crown bid

Golden Tempo will not compete in the Preakness Stakes, ending any possibility of a Triple Crown winner in 2026 after trainer Cherie DeVaux opted to prioritise the colt’s long-term future over a quick two-week turnaround. The surprise Kentucky Derby champion stunned horse racing fans after winning at 23-1 odds, immediately becoming the center of Triple Crown discussions.

Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates in the winners circle after riding Golden Tempo #19 to win the 152th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs(Getty Images via AFP)

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But on May 6, DeVaux officially confirmed the horse would skip Baltimore and instead target the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga on June 6.

Read More: Why Bob Baffert doesn't have a horse at Preakness Derby. Crude Velocity decision explained

DeVaux explains why Golden Tempo skipped Preakness

DeVaux said the decision was driven entirely by Golden Tempo’s recovery and overall health following the demanding Kentucky Derby effort.

"We did not feel any pressure with running Golden Tempo in the Preakness." she said, per WLKY. "We respect the history of the race. We respect that fans are excited about the prospect of a Triple Crown winner. However, we have to be the ambassador for Golden Tempo, and it takes a certain type of horse to be able to come back and run in two weeks. And he's not that kind of a horse."

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{{^usCountry}} The trainer also addressed the issue in a separate statement after officially withdrawing the colt. “We are incredibly appreciative of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run,” DeVaux said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trainer also addressed the issue in a separate statement after officially withdrawing the colt. “We are incredibly appreciative of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run,” DeVaux said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness and long-term future will always remain our top priority.” Bigger question at Preakness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness and long-term future will always remain our top priority.” Bigger question at Preakness {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Golden Tempo’s absence has once again sparked debate about the demanding schedule between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Modern thoroughbreds now typically race with far longer recovery periods between starts, making the traditional two-week gap increasingly unpopular among trainers and owners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Golden Tempo’s absence has once again sparked debate about the demanding schedule between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Modern thoroughbreds now typically race with far longer recovery periods between starts, making the traditional two-week gap increasingly unpopular among trainers and owners. {{/usCountry}}

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DeVaux admitted asking Golden Tempo to return that quickly would have gone against her usual training philosophy.

“In my career, I have never started a horse back on that short of rest,” DeVaux told The Athletic’s Teresa Genaro. “So Golden Tempo would have had to be doing much better, basically coming out of the race of his life.”

Read More: Preakness Derby prize money: How much will winning jockey, owner get? Purse details out

She also pointed toward evolving veterinary regulations across horse racing.

“Oversight with the veterinarians has gotten quite strict,” DeVaux told Genaro. “The pendulum was all the way one way, and we’ve swung the complete opposite to where it can be frustrating to trainers with the decisions that the regulatory vets are making.”

Preakness field wide open without Derby winner

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Golden Tempo’s withdrawal has left the Preakness without a clear standout favorite and guarantees there will be no Triple Crown winner for the eighth consecutive year since Justify completed the sweep in 2018.

This year’s race is also being held at Laurel Park while Pimlico undergoes redevelopment, creating a far quieter atmosphere than the traditional Preakness setting in Baltimore.

Attendance has been capped at 4,800, with Iron Honor entering as the morning-line favorite at 9-2 in what many analysts view as a wide-open field.

Taj Mahal, trained by Brittany Russell, has emerged as a hometown favorite after winning all three of his starts at Laurel.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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