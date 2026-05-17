Why Bob Baffert doesn't have a horse at Preakness Derby. Crude Velocity decision explained

Bob Baffert is absent from the Preakness Stakes field for the first time since 2022 after deciding to pull promising colt Crude Velocity from the race despite strong betting support and growing Triple Crown buzz. The veteran trainer, who owns eight Preakness victories and previously guided American Pharoah and Justify to Triple Crown glory, opted against rushing the colt back onto the track just two weeks after an exhausting Grade 2 Pat Day Mile victory. LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 25: Bob Baffert, trainer of Potente, looks on in the barn area after morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 25, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. Michael Reaves/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Why Crude Velocity skipped the Preakness Crude Velocity emerged as one of the early favorites for the Preakness after a dominant performance at Churchill Downs on May 2, where he defeated Englishman by 3 3/4 lengths in the Pat Day Mile with an impressive time of 1:33.87.

The performance immediately elevated expectations around a possible Triple Crown campaign, with the colt closing as the 4-1 favorite in future wagering markets tied to the Preakness.

However, Baffert ultimately decided the turnaround between races was too short.

“The Preakness is coming too close for Crude Velocity, so he will point the horse towards the Woody Stephens’ and Haskell; so they will pass on this year’s edition of the @PreaknessStakes…” according to a post shared by @agentes305 on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The timing played a major role in the decision. Crude Velocity would have had only 14 days between races - far shorter than the modern standard of three to four weeks many trainers now prefer for recovery and conditioning.

“He could probably make the race, but it would be asking a lot for him,” Baffert said on At The Races with Steve Byk.

Instead, Crude Velocity is now expected to target the Woody Stephens Stakes on June 6 before heading toward the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in July, a race that offers an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Baffert left without a Preakness runner Crude Velocity’s withdrawal officially left Baffert without a horse in this year’s Preakness lineup. Stablemates Potente, who finished 12th in the Kentucky Derby, and Cherokee Nation had already been ruled out earlier in the week.

Despite Baffert’s historic dominance at Pimlico over the years, the Hall of Fame trainer will now watch the race from afar as a new group of contenders battle for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Golden Tempo decision set the tone Interestingly, Baffert’s cautious approach closely mirrored the decision made by Cherie DeVaux after her colt Golden Tempo captured the Kentucky Derby.

Golden Tempo became the first Derby winner in several years to skip the Preakness, immediately ending any possibility of a Triple Crown champion in 2026.

DeVaux explained that the decision centered around the horse’s long-term health and development rather than chasing a quick turnaround.

“Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort,” she said.

“His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority.”

Golden Tempo is now expected to return in the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga.

The move also extended the drought of Triple Crown winners to eight straight years since Justify’s historic sweep in 2018.