Why is Cameron Brink not playing tonight vs Mystics? Is Sparks star injured? Know reason

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Washington Mystics on Saturday night as they look to end a three-game losing streak in the WNBA.

Cameron Brink was ruled out of the Los Angeles Sparks’ Saturday matchup. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, the Sparks received a setback ahead of the matchup, with one of their players ruled out for the contest against the Mystics.

Why isn’t Cameron Brink playing?

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Cameron Brink was ruled out of the Los Angeles Sparks’ Saturday matchup against the Washington Mystics after her status was changed from questionable to out just hours before tipoff.

The Sparks center was initially listed as questionable after suffering a rib injury during Thursday night’s game against the New York Liberty. Brink was forced to leave that contest after taking an apparent shot to the ribs and did not return.

What happened to Brink?

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{{^usCountry}} The injury occurred while Brink was defending Breanna Stewart. As Stewart gathered for a shot, the Liberty forward appeared to accidentally catch Brink with an elbow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injury occurred while Brink was defending Breanna Stewart. As Stewart gathered for a shot, the Liberty forward appeared to accidentally catch Brink with an elbow. {{/usCountry}}

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Stewart was charged with an offensive foul, while Brink stayed on the floor for several moments, visibly uncomfortable and holding her midsection.

The 24-year-old eventually needed assistance from her teammates to make her way off the court, with a towel placed over her head. She did not return despite only around six minutes remaining in the game.

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The injury came shortly after Brink had made a short jumper in the paint to cut New York’s lead to 69-62, giving Los Angeles its closest margin since the middle of the opening quarter.

Before exiting, Brink posted nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 19 minutes. She finished 4-of-6 from the field and went 1-of-3 from three-point range.

Brink produces career-high numbers

The Stanford alumna has emerged as one of the Sparks’ most important defensive players this season. She had recently returned to form after missing roughly a month with an ankle injury.

Brink has played 25 games this season, including one start, while averaging just over 18 minutes per game. She is producing career-best numbers of 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.

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She is also shooting a career-high 49.7% from the field, along with 32.3% from three-point range and 75% at the free-throw line. Her 1.7 blocks per game rank her third in the WNBA.