Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today? Al Nassr star misses Al Fateh clash

The 2026-27 Saudi Pro League begins for Al Nassr today against Al Fateh FC at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available for Al Nassr's season opener against Al Fateh FC. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Al Nassr will play Al Fateh FC today under their new manager Ange Postecoglou. The Australian manager coached the team during the preseason to prepare for the new season, according to Athlon.

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For the first game of the season, Postecoglou will not have Cristiano Ronaldo available for selection. Ronaldo will not play today and will not be part of the bench, as per the report.

Ronaldo's last appearance for Al Nassr was in last season's final game, where he scored two goals against Damac and lifted the Saudi Pro League trophy with the rest of the team.

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Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not available?

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{{^usCountry}} Cristiano Ronaldo returned to team training a few days ago ahead of the new season, after recently getting married, as per Athlon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cristiano Ronaldo returned to team training a few days ago ahead of the new season, after recently getting married, as per Athlon. {{/usCountry}}

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Ronaldo met with his new manager, Ange Postecoglou but the Portuguese striker will still not play in today's match.

It has been reported that Postecoglou has decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the squad for the match against Al Fateh because he joined the team only two days before the game, according to Athlon.

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Postecoglou reportedly wants to avoid rushing his return, as he wants to prepare him gradually.

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Ronaldo's previous match was in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Portugal in the Round of 16 against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez in private Portugal ceremony

Beyond the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo enters the new football season as a newly married man after officially tying the knot with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez. The couple married in an intimate civil ceremony at their home in Cascais, Portugal, on Tuesday, August 11.

Ronaldo confirmed the news to his global fanbase by sharing a photograph of the couple's wedding bands on social media.

About today's match

Saudi Pro League champions Al Nassr FC begin their 2026-27 campaign today as they take on Al Fateh FC in their opening fixture at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. The Matchweek 1 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season is started today, Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 2:00pm EDT.

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