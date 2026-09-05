Why is Harry Kane not playing today vs FC Schalke 04? Is he injured? Latest update on Bayern star

Harry Kane is not starting for Bayern Munich against FC Schalke 04 on Saturday, September 5. Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has named Kane among the substitutes for the Bundesliga match at VELTINS-Arena. This is a selection decision, not a sign that Kane has picked up a new injury or is suspended.

Harry Kane is on Bayern Munich’s bench against Schalke, with Vincent Kompany rotating his squad after Kane’s busy start.. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

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The England captain has already played a major role for Bayern this season, including scoring twice in Wednesday’s 4-1 DFB-Pokal win over VfL Osnabrück. With another important game coming soon, Kompany has chosen to change his attack for the Schalke trip. Kane also started Bayern’s first Bundesliga match and then played a major role in the cup win.

Why is Harry Kane on the bench against Schalke?

Harry Kane’s place on the bench appears to be part of Kompany’s squad rotation. The 33-year-old striker played 83 minutes against VfB Stuttgart in Bayern’s Bundesliga opener on August 28 before playing 86 minutes against Osnabruck four days later. He also scored twice in the cup game, making his workload an important factor as Bayern manage the early part of the season.

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{{^usCountry}} Bayern have also made other changes for the Schalke match. Michael Olise is on the bench alongside Kane, while Ismael Saibari gets his first Bundesliga start for the club. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bayern have also made other changes for the Schalke match. Michael Olise is on the bench alongside Kane, while Ismael Saibari gets his first Bundesliga start for the club. {{/usCountry}}

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The changes give Kompany a chance to use different attacking options while keeping key players available for the games ahead. Bayern began the season with a Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund before beating Stuttgart and Osnabrück, so the manager has already had to manage minutes across competitions.

Also Read: Who is Harry Kane's wife? All about England star's relationship with childhood sweetheart Katie Kane

Harry Kane available to play if Bayern need him

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Kane has not been left out of the matchday squad. He is on Bayern’s bench and can come on if Kompany decides his experience and goals are needed during the game.

That means fans could still see the striker play against Schalke, even though he is not part of the starting XI. His presence on the bench also makes clear that Bayern have not ruled him out of the match.

There is also a bigger fixture on Bayern’s schedule. The club will host Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in their opening Champions League league-phase match on September 10, only five days after the Schalke game.

Also Read: Harry Kane plays down comparisons with ‘beast’ Erling Haaland: 'I consider myself a different player'

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Bayern’s official schedule confirms the Champions League meeting at the Allianz Arena.

For now, the confirmed team news points to rotation rather than a fitness problem for Kane. He remains available to Bayern, with Kompany choosing to begin the Schalke match without his leading striker. Kane can therefore still have a role later in the game if Bayern need him.