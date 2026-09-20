Why is Jamarrion Harkless not playing today vs Texas A&M? Is he injured? Latest update on Kentucky DT

Kentucky defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless will not play against Texas A&M on Saturday, September 19, 2026, after being listed as out on the final SEC availability report. Harkless had been questionable earlier in the week before his status was changed. The reason for his absence has not been publicly disclosed.

Jamarrion Harkless latest update, Kentucky vs Texas A&M, latest status and availability report for today’s game. (Jamarrion Harkless/Instagram)

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According to SB Nation, the redshirt junior had played 40 defensive snaps this season, including 23 in Kentucky’s loss to Alabama last week. His absence leaves Kentucky with fewer options at defensive tackle for its road game at Kyle Field.

Jamarrion Harkless injury status for Kentucky vs Texas A&M

Harkless was initially listed as questionable but was downgraded to out on Friday. SB Nation reported that the Kentucky defensive tackle was ruled out in the final injury update.

The SEC availability report does not give the specific injury or medical reason behind his absence. KBTX also confirmed that Harkless was among Kentucky’s players listed as out for the game.

Harkless has seen limited action during the opening weeks of the 2026 season, recording 40 snaps. He played 23 of those snaps against Alabama last week. He will now miss Kentucky’s SEC road matchup against Texas A&M.

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His absence is crucial because Kentucky does not have much depth at defensive tackle. On3 reported that the position was already a concern for the Wildcats entering the season, making Harkless’ unavailability more important for Saturday’s game.

Kentucky is expected to use Tavion Gadson, Jaden Williams, Kalen Edwards, Tyler Thomas and Dominic Wiseman at the position. Gadson could take more snaps at nose tackle, while Williams is expected to handle more work at the three-technique spot, according to On3.

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Kentucky vs Texas A&M injury report

Harkless is not the only Kentucky player unavailable. Cornerback Grant Grayton is also out, while Terhyon Nichols is expected to make his season debut, according to SB Nation. Kentucky also has several other players listed as unavailable, including tight end Lincoln Watkins, offensive lineman Jay Clark and defensive back Andre Clarke Jr.

Texas A&M also has players dealing with availability issues. Running back Jamarion Morrow and wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman were downgraded to doubtful. Wide receiver TK Norman and defensive end Anto Saka were listed as probable.

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