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Why is Jeremy Doku not playing today in Belgium vs Iran World Cup game? Major health update on Manchester City star

Jeremy Doku misses Belgium’s Iran match because of a respiratory infection, while controversy over his family plans remains separate.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 12:46 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Jeremy Doku’s absence from Belgium’s World Cup match against Iran has sparked plenty of discussion, especially after the recent controversy surrounding the Manchester City winger. However, Belgium have made it clear that Doku is not missing the game because of the debate over his plans to attend the birth of his first child. Instead, the 24-year-old has been ruled out due to illness. With Belgium needing a win after their 1-1 draw against Egypt, Doku’s absence is a significant setback as the team looks to avoid an early exit from the tournament.

Why is Jeremy Doku missing Belgium vs Iran?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Belgium v Egypt - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Belgium's Jeremy Doku IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Doku started and played 86 minutes in Belgium’s opening Group G match against Egypt. Although he travelled to the World Cup carrying a cold, he was fit enough to feature in that game and looked to have recovered.

That situation changed in the days that followed. According to Belgium’s medical staff, Doku suffered a relapse linked to a respiratory infection. As a result, the decision was taken to leave him out of the squad for the Iran match rather than risk making his condition worse.

Speaking about the decision, Royal Belgian Football Association sporting director Vincent Mannaert said: “It is better to let him rest now and then work towards the final group match against New Zealand.”

The debate intensified when French journalist France Pierron criticised the idea on air, saying she was “outraged” and claiming that “the father serves no purpose” during childbirth. Her remarks drew criticism from many viewers and football fans.

Pierron later apologized for the comments, but the discussion continued across several countries. Despite the attention surrounding the issue, Belgium have stressed that Doku’s absence against Iran is entirely due to his health condition and nothing else.

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With Doku unavailable, Leandro Trossard has been selected on the left wing, while Romelu Lukaku starts after making his return from injury against Egypt.

 
soccer player football iran belgium fifa world cup
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