Why is Jude Bellingham not playing vs Elche today? Is Real Madrid star injured? Mourinho’s decision explained

Real Madrid are facing Elche away from home on Tuesday with the aim of moving ahead of rivals FC Barcelona in the standings.

Jude Bellingham was left out of the lineup against Elche. (REUTERS)

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However, one key Madrid player was absent from the starting lineup when the game got underway. While Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe were named in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI, Jude Bellingham was left out of the lineup.

Why is Jude Bellingham not playing?

The English midfielder is on the bench for the match, but the decision does not appear to be related to an injury concern. Instead, it seems to be a strategic move to give the key midfielder some rest.

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{{^usCountry}} Bellingham could still feature later in the game, with the midfielder potentially being brought on during the second half. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bellingham could still feature later in the game, with the midfielder potentially being brought on during the second half. {{/usCountry}}

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Mourinho has instead opted for a midfield featuring Arda Guler and Yan Diomande, with Tchouameni and Federico Valverde operating through the center.

Bellingham's early-season form

The 23-year-old has started every LaLiga game for Los Blancos this season and also featured in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Inter Milan. He has scored three goals and registered two assists across his five LaLiga appearances so far.

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Real Madrid starting XI

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Federico Valverde. Aurélien Tchouaméni. Arda Güler

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Yan Diomandé

Madrid leads 2-0 at halftime

Real Madrid started strongly against Elche, taking the lead in the 25th minute after Matias Dituro scored an own goal. Eight minutes later, their advantage was doubled when Yan Diomande’s grounded cross found an unmarked Kylian Mbappe, who finished from close range.

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Mourinho’s side head into halftime with a 2-0 lead. If they hold on, Real Madrid will move to 16 points, one ahead of FC Barcelona, who currently have 15 points and a game in hand.

Los Blancos' next game will be the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, September 20.