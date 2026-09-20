Why is Saquon Barkley not playing today vs Titans? Is he injured? Eagles RB's latest return status

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a left arm injury on the opening offensive play.

Saquon Barkley is questionable to return against the Titans, while Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley handle the Eagles backfield. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Barkley was hit for no gain and stayed on the field briefly before being checked by the medical staff. He then went into the locker room for further evaluation. The Eagles later listed him as questionable to return with a stinger, leaving his status uncertain for the rest of the game. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are handling the running back duties while Barkley is being evaluated.

Saquon Barkley injury update against Tennessee Titans

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Barkley’s injury happened almost immediately after the Eagles began their first offensive drive. He took the handoff but was stopped for no gain and appeared to take a hit to his left arm.

After remaining down for a short time, Barkley was looked at in the medical tent. He then headed toward the locker room rather than returning to the Eagles’ offense.

The Eagles officially listed the injury as a stinger and said Barkley was questionable to return. A stinger can cause pain, numbness or weakness in the arm, so the team will need to check his condition before deciding if he can go back into the game.

The injury comes after Barkley played in Philadelphia’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.

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There is no confirmed time for Barkley’s return yet. The Eagles’ questionable designation means he has not been ruled out for the rest of the game, but he must first be cleared to play.

Philadelphia has not announced a specific timeline beyond his current status. That means it is too early to say whether Barkley will return later in the game or remain on the sideline.

The Eagles are playing the Titans in Nashville in their first road game of the 2026 regular season.

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Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley handle Eagles backfield

With Barkley being evaluated, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley have taken over the backfield work.

The Eagles could continue to rely on both running backs if Barkley is unable to return. His absence would change the way Philadelphia uses its backfield, particularly because Barkley is one of the team's main offensive players.

For now, Barkley remains questionable to return with a left arm stinger, and the Eagles' medical staff will determine whether he can safely re-enter the game.

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