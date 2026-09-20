Why isn’t Gabby Williams playing tonight vs Storm? Is she injured? Reason behind Valkyries star’s absence explained

The Golden State Valkyries host the Seattle Storm in San Francisco on Saturday night, and although the matchup has little significance in terms of the standings from visitor’s perspective, the home team will still be looking to secure a win.

The Valkyries listed Gabby Williams as out on the injury report vs Storm. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Golden State has already clinched a playoff spot and sits second at 30-11, just one game behind the Minnesota Lynx, keeping the race for the top spot within reach.

However, the Valkyries will be without several players who recently returned from international duty at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Gabby Williams ruled out vs Storm

The biggest absence for Golden State is Gabby Williams, who has been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup. The Valkyries have listed the French international on the injury report with “conditioning” as the reason.

Why isn’t Williams playing tonight?

That designation could be linked to Williams’ heavy workload for France at the World Cup. She played in all six of her team’s games, averaging nearly 26 minutes per contest, which amounted to roughly 156 minutes over the course of a week.

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{{^usCountry}} Williams also played a key role offensively for France, averaging 18.7 points per game. However, France ultimately fell to Team USA in the final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams also played a key role offensively for France, averaging 18.7 points per game. However, France ultimately fell to Team USA in the final. {{/usCountry}}

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The decision could simply give the 30-year-old some additional recovery time as the WNBA playoffs approach. There is no reported injury concern that appears to be behind her absence from tonight’s game.

Key contributor in Valkyries’ playoff run

Golden State has already secured its postseason berth and remains just one game behind Minnesota at the top of the standings.

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Williams has been one of the Valkyries’ leading contributors this season, averaging 14.3 points across 37 games. She also contributes 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Valkyries injury report

However, she is not the only player on Golden State’s injury report. Her French teammate Janelle Salaun has also been ruled out for the Storm matchup, with “conditioning” listed as the reason.

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Cecilia Zandalasini, another international player who represented Italy at the FIBA World Cup, is listed as questionable for the game, also due to “conditioning.”

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The Storm-Valkyries showdown at Chase Center tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, with live coverage available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.