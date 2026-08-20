Why isn't Marina Mabrey playing tonight vs. Mystics? Know reason behind Tempo star's absence

The Toronto Tempo will be desperate to end their 11-game losing streak when they face the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night in their inaugural WNBA season. However, the team will have to navigate the matchup without one of its most important players.

Marina Mabrey was ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup against Washington just hours before tip-off. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Marina Mabrey was ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup against Washington just hours before tip-off.

She had initially been listed as doubtful before her status was downgraded to out on Wednesday afternoon.

Why isn’t Mabrey playing tonight?

Deep Dive What injury is Marina Mabrey dealing with that caused her to miss the game against the Mystics? Marina Mabrey is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept her out of the lineup. How has Mabrey's absence affected the Toronto Tempo in their game strategy? Mabrey's absence leaves a significant gap in the lineup, requiring other players like Brittney Sykes and Aneesah Morrow to take on greater responsibilities. Why did Toronto's Marina Mabrey's injury status change from doubtful to out shortly before the game? Mabrey's status was downgraded due to the hamstring injury she sustained after a recent game against the Indiana Fever.

The veteran guard is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept her out of the lineup. She suffered the issue after Toronto’s recent loss to the Indiana Fever, a game in which she finished with 22 points in 29 minutes.

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Mabrey has been one of the Tempo’s most productive players this season, appearing in 32 of their 35 games while averaging slightly more than 29 minutes per night.

She is enjoying a career-best scoring campaign, putting up 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. She has also shot 44.1% from the field, 38.5% from three-point range and 88.1% from the free-throw line.

The 29-year-old is currently in her eighth WNBA season. She entered the league with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019 and has since suited up for the Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun.

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Mabrey joined Toronto during the offseason after agreeing to a two-year max contract with the expansion franchise.

Toronto’s stars must step up

Her absence leaves a significant gap in Toronto’s lineup, particularly with the Tempo looking to finally snap their lengthy losing streak. Brittney Sykes, Aneesah Morrow and Kiki Rice will be among the players expected to take on greater responsibilities with Mabrey unavailable.

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Morrow enters the contest after producing 14 points and 16 rebounds in Toronto’s previous game against Indiana. Sykes, meanwhile, recently returned from an injury and contributed 15 points in her comeback.

Tempo sidelined by more injuries

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Mabrey is not the only Tempo player missing Wednesday’s game. Nyara Sabally and Maria Conde have also been ruled out, with both players dealing with calf injuries.

Washington comes into the matchup with a 20-14 record and will enter with plenty of confidence after already defeating Toronto in all three of their previous meetings this season.