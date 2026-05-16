Why Jannik Sinner vs Medvedev semis was suspended. Heated exchange and then final call

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev were forced off court during a chaotic and emotional semifinal at the Italian Open after rain halted play late Friday night in Rome. The match was suspended with Sinner leading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2 in the deciding set.

The umpire speaks to Italy's Jannik Sinner during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev (REUTERS)

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Medvedev was serving at Ad/40 when officials finally stopped play at Campo Centrale around 9:45 PM local time. Tournament organizers later announced there would be no restart before 10:45 PM.

Heated argument breaks out

The suspension came only moments after a tense exchange between Sinner and chair umpire Aurelie Tourte over worsening weather conditions. As rain intensified during the third set, the world No 1 repeatedly urged officials to suspend play because of concerns about slipping on the clay court.

“What if I slip at the line. How can you not make the decision? It’s pouring,” Sinner told the umpire during the argument.

Tourte initially resisted stopping the match. “If the court is good, we play,” she responded. Play continued briefly before officials ultimately halted the semifinal and covered the court.

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{{^usCountry}} Medvedev also furious during medical timeout drama {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medvedev also furious during medical timeout drama {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rain dispute was not the only controversy during the match. Earlier in the deciding set, Sinner requested a medical timeout while leading 3-2 after appearing physically compromised for much of the contest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rain dispute was not the only controversy during the match. Earlier in the deciding set, Sinner requested a medical timeout while leading 3-2 after appearing physically compromised for much of the contest. {{/usCountry}}

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The Italian had struggled visibly throughout the second set, frequently bending over between points while attempting to catch his breath. Television cameras also appeared to capture Sinner vomiting at one point during the match.

During the timeout, Sinner received treatment on his right knee while also drinking pickle juice — commonly used by athletes dealing with cramps.

That decision angered Medvedev, who argued with the chair umpire over whether Sinner should have been permitted treatment if cramps were involved. The Russian questioned whether the Italian would face punishment afterward.

Jamie Murray questions Sinner’s handling of health issues

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Commentators and analysts also expressed confusion about Sinner’s physical condition throughout the semifinal. Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Murray questioned why Sinner delayed calling for medical assistance despite obvious signs of discomfort.

“It is weird for me that he doesn’t take the physio or the doctor, there’s clearly something wrong with him,” Murray said.

“That’s what I find bizarre about this situation, as well. We don’t know, he might be fully aware of what it is. Maybe it’s something he’s been habouring for a few days now, but it is strange in my eyes. It’s strange what’s going on.”

Sinner still two games away from Rome final

Despite the interruptions and visible struggles, Sinner regained control of the semifinal after dropping the second set. The Italian broke Medvedev early in the third set and moved within two games of reaching another Rome final before rain suspended play.

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Victory would keep alive Sinner’s pursuit of a rare tennis milestone.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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