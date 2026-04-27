Why Kevin Durants is not playing vs Lakers today. Rockets give injury return timeline

The Houston Rockets will once again be without their star forward Kevin Durant for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, as the veteran continues to battle a lingering ankle injury. It was revealed on Sunday that Durant is currently dealing with a bone bruise in his left ankle, along with a sprain - an issue that has caused “swelling, stiffness and lack of mobility in the ankle,” as per ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court in the second half of game two (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The injury has already forced him to miss multiple games and now sidelines him again with Houston facing elimination.

Kevin Durant's knee issue

Durant’s postseason troubles began even before the series tipped off. He missed Game 1 due to a right knee contusion but returned in Game 2, logging heavy minutes and delivering 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a 41-minute outing.

However, that return came at a cost. Durant injured his left ankle late in Game 2 but continued playing through it. The issue worsened afterward, ruling him out for Game 3 and now Game 4 - with further testing revealing the additional bone bruise.

Coach Ime Udoka gives latest update

Speaking ahead of Game 4, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka made it clear that Durant’s availability remained uncertain until the last moment.

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{{^usCountry}} “He’s getting treatment still around the clock,” Udoka said. “I think there’s some soreness and (he's) pushed a lot of swelling out, but it’ll be a matter of if he can go. We’ll try it out I’m sure tomorrow morning and before the game, and we’ll know his status then.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s getting treatment still around the clock,” Udoka said. “I think there’s some soreness and (he's) pushed a lot of swelling out, but it’ll be a matter of if he can go. We’ll try it out I’m sure tomorrow morning and before the game, and we’ll know his status then.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the chances of Durant returning, Udoka added: “Every day that goes by, the likelihood goes up,” he said. “But I thought he might be OK (Friday) based on shootaround and that’s different going half speed and then ramping it up right before a game. And so you really can’t tell, but he’s doing everything he can to get back.” Rockets on brink of elimination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the chances of Durant returning, Udoka added: “Every day that goes by, the likelihood goes up,” he said. “But I thought he might be OK (Friday) based on shootaround and that’s different going half speed and then ramping it up right before a game. And so you really can’t tell, but he’s doing everything he can to get back.” Rockets on brink of elimination {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Houston enters Game 4 trailing 3–0 in the best-of-seven series, putting them on the verge of a sweep. Without Durant, the challenge becomes even steeper against a Lakers side looking to close out the series and advance to the second round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Houston enters Game 4 trailing 3–0 in the best-of-seven series, putting them on the verge of a sweep. Without Durant, the challenge becomes even steeper against a Lakers side looking to close out the series and advance to the second round. {{/usCountry}}

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Game 3 already showed how costly his absence can be - the Rockets blew a late lead before falling 112-108 in overtime.

When could Durant return?

In a typical scenario, a bone bruise like Durant’s can take two to three weeks to heal during the regular season. However, given the playoff urgency, the team has put him on intensive recovery.

Udoka confirmed that Durant is receiving continuous care, raising the possibility of a quicker return - but only if Houston can extend the series.

At this stage, though, his immediate focus remains recovery, with no clear timeline for a comeback as the Rockets fight to keep their season alive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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