‘Why Mike Vrabel isn't fired…': Dianna Russini's ex-colleague questions Patriots amid photo leak row

Veteran sports journalist Jemele Hill has weighed in on the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel photo leak controversy, arguing that women in sports media face harsher scrutiny than their male counterparts. This comes days after PageSix published photos of the two holding hands, hugging and in a hot tub together at an Arizona resort.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings(AP)

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“While the photos raised questions, if male insiders were held to a similar standard of ethics, none of them would exist,” Hill posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Jemele Hill questions Patriots

“I didn’t say it didn’t raise concerns, but trust me when I tell you that a lot of insiders are in some truly compromised relationships. Maybe they aren’t holding hands, but they are drinking with these dudes, going on vacations, attending weddings and family events.”

Russini resigns amid investigation

Russini stepped down from her role as a senior NFL insider at The Athletic following an internal review tied to her interactions with Mike Vrabel.

In her resignation letter, she pushed back against speculation surrounding the situation.

“Commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” she wrote. “Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now,” she continued, also noting she was proud of the professional work she’s done. “I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.” Photos of Russini, Vrabel spark controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now,” she continued, also noting she was proud of the professional work she’s done. “I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.” Photos of Russini, Vrabel spark controversy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy erupted after photos published by Page Six showed Russini and Vrabel, both married, spending time together at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy erupted after photos published by Page Six showed Russini and Vrabel, both married, spending time together at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The images captured the pair having breakfast, relaxing by the pool, sitting in a hot tub, and later embracing and holding hands on a private rooftop. Vrabel denied any wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The images captured the pair having breakfast, relaxing by the pool, sitting in a hot tub, and later embracing and holding hands on a private rooftop. Vrabel denied any wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.” {{/usCountry}}

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Russini also defended herself, stating: “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Hill questions uneven consequences

Hill argued that the fallout highlights a disparity in how men and women are treated in similar situations.

“Dianna ain’t gotta give a f—k about me for me understand an obvious double standard,” she continued. “If she has a compromised relationship, she should be relieved of her beat, but there is a clear difference in the level of scrutiny and judgment she’s receiving versus Mike Vrabel. Her career will be over. Him … see him on the sidelines for Game 1.”

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She further noted the broader issue within the industry.

“it’s interesting to me how Dianna is bearing all the consequences and I also know that so many men in the business are completely compromised by cozy relationships.”

Debate extends beyond one incident

The situation has sparked wider conversations about ethics and gender dynamics in sports journalism.

Hill also addressed concerns that the controversy could damage perceptions of women in the field.

“Men who say this undermines the credibility of female journalists probably already believed that,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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