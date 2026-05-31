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Why Naomi Osaka vs Sabalenka French Open clash is historic; 20-time WTA winner explains

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will make history on Monday

Published on: May 31, 2026 09:44 pm IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will make history on Monday when they become the first women's singles players in three years to headline the French Open night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The blockbuster fourth-round showdown ends a streak of 30 consecutive men's matches that had taken place the tournament's primetime evening slot since June 2023.

Why the Osaka vs Sabalenka clash is being viewed as historic

Japan's Naomi Osaka plays a forehand return to US Iva Jovic during their women's singles match on day 7 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)(AFP)

The significance of the Osaka-Sabalenka clash extends beyond the battle for a place in the quarter-finals. Since Sabalenka's night-session victory over Sloane Stephens in June 2023, every Roland Garros evening session has featured a men's match.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo repeatedly defended the scheduling approach, arguing that men's best-of-five-set matches offered greater certainty for a longer evening program.

"The message has never been that the girls are not worthy to play at night," Mauresmo noted last year.

"I'm talking, and we are talking about potential match lengths. Since men's tennis is played at the best-of-five sets, three sets will be played at a minimum."

Despite those explanations, many players continued to call for greater visibility for women's tennis during the prime-time showcase slot.

Osaka reacts to the scheduling breakthrough

"I definitely agree that we deserve to be put on a bigger stage, better timing, more people watching," she said.

Her upcoming clash with Osaka now provides exactly that opportunity.

Elina Svitolina explains why it matters

Former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina believes the decision represents meaningful progress for women's tennis. The Ukrainian, a 20-time WTA singles champion and former Olympic bronze medallist, was asked about the significance of the Osaka-Sabalenka matchup receiving the night-session spotlight.

“Yeah, I think it’s great. The matchup as well is exciting for the tournament… For the people to witness the women’s match. It’s an important step for women’s tennis. I think it’s a good move forward.”

More than just a fourth-round match

The timing of the contest adds even more intrigue.

Sabalenka and Osaka are among only a handful of Grand Slam champions remaining in the women's draw, alongside Madison Keys. Their meeting guarantees that one of the tournament's biggest stars will continue into the latter stages of Roland Garros.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

naomi osaka french open aryna sabalenka roland garros tennis sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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