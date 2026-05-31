Why Naomi Osaka vs Sabalenka French Open clash is historic; 20-time WTA winner explains

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will make history on Monday when they become the first women's singles players in three years to headline the French Open night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The blockbuster fourth-round showdown ends a streak of 30 consecutive men's matches that had taken place the tournament's primetime evening slot since June 2023. Japan's Naomi Osaka plays a forehand return to US Iva Jovic during their women's singles match on day 7 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (AFP)

Why the Osaka vs Sabalenka clash is being viewed as historic The significance of the Osaka-Sabalenka clash extends beyond the battle for a place in the quarter-finals. Since Sabalenka's night-session victory over Sloane Stephens in June 2023, every Roland Garros evening session has featured a men's match.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo repeatedly defended the scheduling approach, arguing that men's best-of-five-set matches offered greater certainty for a longer evening program.

"The message has never been that the girls are not worthy to play at night," Mauresmo noted last year.

"I'm talking, and we are talking about potential match lengths. Since men's tennis is played at the best-of-five sets, three sets will be played at a minimum."

Despite those explanations, many players continued to call for greater visibility for women's tennis during the prime-time showcase slot.

Osaka reacts to the scheduling breakthrough For Osaka, the historic scheduling decision came as something of a surprise. The four-time Grand Slam champion admitted she had almost stopped associating Roland Garros with night matches altogether because women had been absent from the session for so long.

"I'm so used to not playing night matches here and playing night matches in, like, US Open or something like that that I don't even associate this tournament with night matches," Osaka said after her third-round win over Iva Jovic.

The Japanese star enters the match seeking another deep run in Paris, while also helping deliver one of the most anticipated contests of the tournament.

Sabalenka's long-standing stance Sabalenka has been among the most vocal players advocating for greater exposure for women's matches at major tournaments. The world No. 1 previously argued that female players deserve equal opportunities to perform on the biggest stages and in front of the largest audiences.

"I definitely agree that we deserve to be put on a bigger stage, better timing, more people watching," she said.

Her upcoming clash with Osaka now provides exactly that opportunity.

Elina Svitolina explains why it matters Former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina believes the decision represents meaningful progress for women's tennis. The Ukrainian, a 20-time WTA singles champion and former Olympic bronze medallist, was asked about the significance of the Osaka-Sabalenka matchup receiving the night-session spotlight.

“Yeah, I think it’s great. The matchup as well is exciting for the tournament… For the people to witness the women’s match. It’s an important step for women’s tennis. I think it’s a good move forward.”

More than just a fourth-round match The timing of the contest adds even more intrigue.

Sabalenka and Osaka are among only a handful of Grand Slam champions remaining in the women's draw, alongside Madison Keys. Their meeting guarantees that one of the tournament's biggest stars will continue into the latter stages of Roland Garros.