Why NFL approved 9 new rule changes for the 2026 season? Explaining Roger Goodell's new move

NFL owners approved nine major rule changes for the 2026 season this week. These updates focus on special teams play and expanding replay power during league games.

Major changes to onside kicks and kickoff alignment rules

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles as he recognizes a reporter during a news conference at the NFL football annual meetings(AP)

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Teams can now declare an onside kick at any point during games. Owners removed the old rule that limited these kicks to the fourth quarter.

Kicking teams must notify officials before they attempt the special onside play. Receiving teams can now use four floater players in the kickoff setup zone.

Touchbacks on kicks from the 50-yard line will move to the 20. This change stops kickers from intentionally booting the ball out of bounds.

Replay center gains power to eject players and drop flags

The league office can now eject players for flagrant acts through replay review. Replay officials can throw a virtual flag if on-field refs miss a foul.

This update aims to fix clear and obvious errors during high-stakes games. Rich McKay said replay will likely expand to help officials even more later. Owners passed five new playing rules this week. The replay center can now consult on player disqualifications for flagrant acts.

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{{^usCountry}} Safety nets for referee disputes and new roster bylaws {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Safety nets for referee disputes and new roster bylaws {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NFL will use a safety net if a referee strike occurs soon. League officials can fix misses by replacement referees for one year only. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NFL will use a safety net if a referee strike occurs soon. League officials can fix misses by replacement referees for one year only. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Owners also adjusted roster cut deadlines to help teams playing in international games. Teams can now call five free agents during the two-day negotiation period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owners also adjusted roster cut deadlines to help teams playing in international games. Teams can now call five free agents during the two-day negotiation period. {{/usCountry}}

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Players on the physically unable to perform list can start practicing much earlier. Clubs can now conduct video calls with unrestricted free agents every single year.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

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