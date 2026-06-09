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Why NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani invited Victor Wembanyama to a government hearing before Knicks Game 4

Zohran Mamdani recently posted a message on X inviting Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to attend a city government hearing scheduled for June 10. 

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 05:45 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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As the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs continue, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has found a way to support his favorite team.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference on 2026 FIFA World Cup transportation at the MTA Rail Control Center in New York, US.(Bloomberg)

Mamdani recently posted a message on X inviting Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to attend a city government hearing scheduled for June 10. The invitation quickly caught attention because the hearing overlaps with Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

What did Mamdani say?

In his post, Mamdani wrote, "I'm pleased to invite @Wemby to our second Commission on Government Efficiency hearing on Wednesday, June 10th 5-8 pm, where we'll be asking the public for their thoughts on how government can run better."

He then added, “Would love to have you there for the whole time!”

The timing of the invitation is what made the post stand out. The hearing is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set to begin later that evening.

Why the invitation drew attention

Also Read: 'Get lost!' Hakeem Jeffries tells Trump to stay away from Knicks vs Spurs Game 3

Knicks fever continues across New York

Mamdani has been one of the most visible public supporters of the Knicks during their playoff run. The mayor has regularly posted about the team on social media and has embraced the excitement surrounding New York's return to the NBA Finals.

The mayor's playful message to Wembanyama added another moment of humor to the highly anticipated championship match.

 
nba zohran mamdani
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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