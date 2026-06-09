Why NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani invited Victor Wembanyama to a government hearing before Knicks Game 4

As the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs continue, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has found a way to support his favorite team.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference on 2026 FIFA World Cup transportation at the MTA Rail Control Center in New York, US.(Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mamdani recently posted a message on X inviting Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to attend a city government hearing scheduled for June 10. The invitation quickly caught attention because the hearing overlaps with Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

What did Mamdani say?

In his post, Mamdani wrote, "I'm pleased to invite @Wemby to our second Commission on Government Efficiency hearing on Wednesday, June 10th 5-8 pm, where we'll be asking the public for their thoughts on how government can run better."

He then added, “Would love to have you there for the whole time!”

The timing of the invitation is what made the post stand out. The hearing is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set to begin later that evening.

Why the invitation drew attention

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mamdani's message was widely viewed as a playful attempt to keep one of the NBA's biggest stars occupied before a crucial Finals matchup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamdani's message was widely viewed as a playful attempt to keep one of the NBA's biggest stars occupied before a crucial Finals matchup. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} There was no expectation that Wembanyama would attend the hearing. The post just added another entertaining chapter to the growing rivalry between New York and San Antonio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was no expectation that Wembanyama would attend the hearing. The post just added another entertaining chapter to the growing rivalry between New York and San Antonio. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wembanyama's interests make him an easy target for the joke. The joke also played on Wembanyama's reputation as one of the NBA's talented players. The Spurs star is known for his reading and has often spoken publicly about interests outside basketball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wembanyama's interests make him an easy target for the joke. The joke also played on Wembanyama's reputation as one of the NBA's talented players. The Spurs star is known for his reading and has often spoken publicly about interests outside basketball. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That background likely made him the perfect subject for Mamdani's tweet, even though the French superstar is expected to be focused on preparing for the biggest games of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That background likely made him the perfect subject for Mamdani's tweet, even though the French superstar is expected to be focused on preparing for the biggest games of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: 'Get lost!' Hakeem Jeffries tells Trump to stay away from Knicks vs Spurs Game 3

Knicks fever continues across New York

Mamdani has been one of the most visible public supporters of the Knicks during their playoff run. The mayor has regularly posted about the team on social media and has embraced the excitement surrounding New York's return to the NBA Finals.

The mayor's playful message to Wembanyama added another moment of humor to the highly anticipated championship match.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON