Why Phillies vs Giants game is postponed. When will it be held now? Time, live streaming and other details

The clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants on Wednesday was officially postponed after forecasts warned of heavy rain in Philadelphia. Officials had already attempted to adjust the start time, moving first pitch earlier to 6:10 PM ET, but worsening conditions ultimately forced the postponement at Citizens Bank Park.

New schedule: Doubleheader confirmed for Thursday

Announcement of postponement of the Philadelphia Phillies vs \San Francisco Giants is displayed on the large scoreboard at Citizens Bank Park(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The postponed game will now be played as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday.

Game 1: 12:35 PM ET

Game 2: 5:35 PM ET

Broadcast and streaming details

Fans can watch the rescheduled games across multiple platforms:

TV: MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Streaming: MLB.TV (available via platforms like Fubo)

Don Mattingly era put on hold — briefly

The postponement delays what could have been a significant moment for the Phillies under new manager Don Mattingly.

Philadelphia entered the series having just made a major leadership change, parting ways with Rob Thomson after a disappointing start. Mattingly’s tenure began strongly with a 7-0 win in the series opener, but momentum will now carry into Thursday instead.

Phillies looking to build on rare bright spot

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite Tuesday’s victory, the Phillies remain under pressure with a 10-19 record, having lost 11 of their previous 12 games before that win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite Tuesday’s victory, the Phillies remain under pressure with a 10-19 record, having lost 11 of their previous 12 games before that win. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Key contributors like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber will now aim to turn that lone win into a potential series shift during the doubleheader. Pitching matchup and series context {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key contributors like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber will now aim to turn that lone win into a potential series shift during the doubleheader. Pitching matchup and series context {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wednesday’s postponed game was set to feature: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wednesday’s postponed game was set to feature: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Christopher Sanchez (Phillies) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Christopher Sanchez (Phillies) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Logan Webb (Giants) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Logan Webb (Giants) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It remains to be seen how pitching rotations will be adjusted for the doubleheader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It remains to be seen how pitching rotations will be adjusted for the doubleheader. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Giants, currently 13-16 under first-year manager Tony Vitello, will look to respond after being shut out in the opener. What to expect next {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Giants, currently 13-16 under first-year manager Tony Vitello, will look to respond after being shut out in the opener. What to expect next {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With two games scheduled in one day, Thursday now becomes pivotal for both teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With two games scheduled in one day, Thursday now becomes pivotal for both teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Philadelphia, it’s an opportunity to stabilize a turbulent season and build early momentum under Mattingly. For San Francisco, it’s a chance to quickly flip the narrative after a one-sided loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Philadelphia, it’s an opportunity to stabilize a turbulent season and build early momentum under Mattingly. For San Francisco, it’s a chance to quickly flip the narrative after a one-sided loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON