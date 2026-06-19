Why Sauce Gardner’s age sparked confusion among fans: here’s what Colts CB has to say

Sauce Gardner is preparing to begin his first full season with the Indianapolis Colts. However, ahead of his debut campaign, there has been ongoing confusion among fans and within the public sphere regarding his actual age, which has become a point of discussion.

The Indianapolis Colts’ official team website lists Sauce Gardener as 24 years old, adding confusion to the discrepancies surrounding his reported age.(Sauce Gardener/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sources such as ESPN, Pro Football Reference, and even Madden video games list his birthdate as August 2000, which would make him 25 years old at present.

However, the Indianapolis Colts’ official team website lists the cornerback as 24 years old, adding confusion to the discrepancies surrounding his reported age.

Gardner clears air on age confusion

Nevertheless, the confusion can now be put to rest, as the player himself has addressed the question surrounding his age and provided clarification.

"I'm 24. It's crazy that I'm even being asked this," Gardener told The Athletic. He also said he was unaware that his age had been incorrectly listed in the Madden NFL video game and expressed surprise upon learning about the discrepancy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s wrong in Madden, too? That’s crazy because I never checked. Because when it comes to the paperwork and everything I’ve signed, it all says ’01. So, I don’t know where or how it got messed up unless people just get it straight from Google,” explained the Colts cornerback. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s wrong in Madden, too? That’s crazy because I never checked. Because when it comes to the paperwork and everything I’ve signed, it all says ’01. So, I don’t know where or how it got messed up unless people just get it straight from Google,” explained the Colts cornerback. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} To clarify, Gardner’s NFL teams have consistently had his correct age on record since he was drafted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To clarify, Gardner’s NFL teams have consistently had his correct age on record since he was drafted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The confusion appears to have spread elsewhere, with outlets like Wikipedia among those listing incorrect information, potentially serving as the source of the discrepancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confusion appears to have spread elsewhere, with outlets like Wikipedia among those listing incorrect information, potentially serving as the source of the discrepancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gardner himself noted that his age has never been unclear within the franchises he has played for.

Debut season ahead with Colts

The 24-year-old was traded from the New York Jets to the Indianapolis Colts last November, and the two-time All-Pro cornerback is now preparing for his first full season with the franchise.

For some fans, the latest clarification about his age even brings a new twist—he is, in fact, a year younger than many previously believed.

A calf injury restricted him to just four appearances for the Colts after his trade arrival last season, but even in that limited action, Gardner showed the type of impact he can bring.

Also read: Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future in doubt as Steelers issue clear warning despite new contract

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He allowed a 54% completion rate, surrendered only 7.3 yards per catch, and recorded three pass breakups. His presence also gives defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo greater flexibility to call more aggressive defensive schemes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON