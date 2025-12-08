Why Tyrod Taylor and Justin fields are not playing? Latest on Jets QB's injury statuses

Tyrod Taylor (L) and Justin Fields (R).(AP photos) Jets QB Tyrod Taylor missed most of the Dolphins game after Taylor’s early injury, leaving fans confused about why Justin Fields didn’t replace him. Two of the New York Jets quarterbacks, Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, missed the game against the Miami Dolphins at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon amid ongoing injury woes.

Taylor started the game on Sunday afternoon but left after an injury scare in the first quarter. He has since not returned to the field. However, what confused fans was why he was not replaced by Justin Fields.

The New York Jets struggled as Brady Cook, who was an undrafted rookie in the 2025 NFL draft, took up play calling duties. So, what happened to Justin Fields? And will Tyrod Taylor return in this game?

What Happened To Justin Fields?

Justin Fields has suffered a knee injury this week, which is keeping him out of the Miami Dolphins' active roster for Week 14.

Fields was part of the active roster on Week 13, when the Jets played the Atlanta Falcons, winning 27-24. Tyrod Taylor led the charge in that game, completing 19 of 33 passing attempts for 172 yards and one TD. Fields reportedly suffered the injury in training when his name suddenly came up on the injury report.

Fields did not practice on Friday, and was not a part of the team roster for Sunday's game. The extent of Fields injury is not clear. As of now, an official update on when Justin Fields will return is not known.

Will Tyrod Taylor Return?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tyrod Taylor has suffered a groin injury and is questionable to return. Thus, the QB is not expected to feature for the Jets in Week 14. anymore. However, what's more concerning is whether he will be able to come back for the Week 15 game.

Things are doubly complicated by Fields' absence, topping up Taylor's injury. Tyrod Taylor has passed for 773 yards this season, for five touchdowns. He has completed 79 of 130 passing attempts, which puts his completion rate at 60.8%.