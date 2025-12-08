Jayden Daniels injury update: Why Commanders QB is not playing vs Vikings
Jayden Daniels injury update: The Washington Commanders QB took a bad hit on his elbow during the third quarter vs the Minnesota Vikings
Jayden Daniels injury update: The Washington Commanders QB took a bad hit on his elbow during the third quarter vs the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The 24-year-old was spotted on the bench, surrounded by trainers as Marcus Mariota took over.
Daniels missed three games with a dislocated left elbow, and his participation on Sunday didn't look promising when he wasn't cleared for contact as practice resumed this week.
After an early third-quarter interception against the Minnesota Vikings, Daniels absorbed a crushing block during the return. He stayed down on the turf for a prolonged stretch before slowly making his way to the sideline and into the blue medical tent. As he received attention from trainers, backup Marcus Mariota began warming up.
Moments later, Daniels was officially listed as questionable with a left elbow injury.
While the Commanders’ offense prepared for its next series, Daniels remained in the tent. Mariota entered the game and immediately threw an interception of his own on Washington’s ensuing possession. Daniels eventually emerged with a towel draped over his head, but he never reached for his helmet and did not re-enter the game.
Washington Commanders Depth Chart
OFFENSE
WR: Terry McLaurin, Treylon Burks
LT: Laremy Tunsil, George Fant
LG: Chris Paul, Brandon Coleman
C: Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti
RG: Sam Cosmi, Andrew Wylie
RT: Josh Conerly Jr., Trent Scott
TE: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff
WR: Jaylin Lane, Robbie Chosen
WR: Deebo Samuel
QB: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson
RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr.
DEFENSE
DE: Preston Smith, Jalyn Holmes
DT: Daron Payne, Jer’Zhan Newton, Sheldon Day
DT: Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman
DE: Jacob Martin, Jalyn Holmes
OLB: Von Miller
LB: Bobby Wagner, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano
LB: Frankie Luvu, Nick Bellore, Ale Kaho
CB: Jonathan Jones, Antonio Hamilton Sr.
CB: Noah Igbinoghene
CB: Mike Sainristil
SS: Jeremy Reaves, Percy Butler, Tyler Owens
FS: Quan Martin
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Tress Way
K: Jake Moody
H: Tress Way
LS: Tyler Ott
KR: Deebo Samuel, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols
PR: Jaylin Lane, Mike Sainristil
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.