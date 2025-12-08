Jayden Daniels injury update: Why Commanders QB is not playing vs Vikings

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Jayden Daniels injury update: The Washington Commanders QB took a bad hit on his elbow during the third quarter vs the Minnesota Vikings Jayden Daniels injury update: The Washington Commanders QB took a bad hit on his elbow during the third quarter vs the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The 24-year-old was spotted on the bench, surrounded by trainers as Marcus Mariota took over.

Daniels missed three games with a dislocated left elbow, and his participation on Sunday didn't look promising when he wasn't cleared for contact as practice resumed this week.

After an early third-quarter interception against the Minnesota Vikings, Daniels absorbed a crushing block during the return. He stayed down on the turf for a prolonged stretch before slowly making his way to the sideline and into the blue medical tent. As he received attention from trainers, backup Marcus Mariota began warming up.

Moments later, Daniels was officially listed as questionable with a left elbow injury.

While the Commanders’ offense prepared for its next series, Daniels remained in the tent. Mariota entered the game and immediately threw an interception of his own on Washington’s ensuing possession. Daniels eventually emerged with a towel draped over his head, but he never reached for his helmet and did not re-enter the game.

