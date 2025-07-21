Will Caitlin Clark play against New York Liberty on Tuesday? Here's a timeline of injury return

Caitlin Clark’s injuries have been the talk of the town this regular season. With four reported injuries so far in the regular season, the Indiana Fever’s star player has already missed a record-high number of games this season as a result. As per the latest update by coach Stephanie White, Clark may be sitting out Tuesday’s (July 22) game against New York Liberty as well. File photo of Caitlin Clark(Getty Images via AFP)

Coach Stephanie White’s remarks

As the Fever returned to practice on Sunday (July 20), coach White addressed questions from reporters, including clarifications on when Clark can be expected to be back in the game.

“She's going to see some doctors and get some more tests around early in the week,” she said, per IndyStar. “You know, I don't expect her to be available on Tuesday, so we're just going to continue to take it one day at a time and let her get her evaluations early this week, and then once we've done that, hopefully we'll have a clear line of what it looks like.”

The injury in reference to was incurred by Clark during the July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun. With 30 seconds left in the game, the visible strain on her right groin could be seen on her face after she made a pass to Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark’s injury timeline this season

Clark has had to miss 11 of the 23 regular games scheduled for the Fever this season. This marks the fourth muscle injury for her, as reported by USA Today. Her most recent injury was preceded by an injury to her left quad while playing against the Liberty, a left groin injury during a game against the Seattle Storm, and an incident related to quad tightness.

As a result of her latest strain, she was forced to sit out the WNBA All-Star game and 3-point contest last week. “When the injury happened, it was pretty frustrating, considering I knew what the coming days were gonna hold for myself,” she told reporters ahead of the All-Star Game, per IndyStar.

“But I feel like dealing with that, and then also just like trying to look at it in the most positive manner that I can. ... I think just it all comes back to having good perspective on everything.”

Clark was also missing from Sunday’s practice along with fellow All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Mitchell. As of now, it’s unclear when she will be returning to the court and will most likely be sitting out Tuesday’s game.

The Fever will be playing against the Liberty on Tuesday (July 22) in Barclays Center at 8 PM EST.

By Stuti Gupta