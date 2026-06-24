Will GTA 6 be ‘PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced’? Sony clarifies amid confusion before June 25 pre orders

Millions of gamers are set to queue up at midnight (12am EST) on June 25 on the website of Rockstar games, the parent company of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. With the game set for a November 19 launch, fans are excited to order their single-player edition as soon as possible.

GTA VI pre-orders start on June 25. (Screengrab)

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Amid that, a concern emerged in PlayStation's final few hours of marketing. Rockstar Games has teased GTA VI throughout with both Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation systems. However, in PlayStation's initial marketing drive on June 24, the company said that the game "plays best on PS5" but did not initially announce whether it would be PlayStation 5 Pro-enhanced.

PS5 Pro is PlayStation's best offering, with many games giving added advantage to players, such as a higher frame rate, among others. The announced caused a clamor prompting PlayStation to offer a clarification in the next few hours.

A day before the pre-orders is to begin, a blog was published on the website of PlayStation in which Sony said that GTA VI is "best played" on the PlayStation 5 console. A key question that has emerged amid the confusion over the difference PlayStation 5 Pro owners can experience with GTA VI.

GTA VI To Work "Best" On PS5, Sony Says

What exactly did Sony say

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{{^usCountry}} In the blog post on the PlayStation website, Mary Yee, the Senior Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, wrote that the game, upon launch, will play best on PS5 by taking advantage of PS5’s immersive features to deliver a deeply engaging single-player experience when it launches on November 19." Yee writes that it will be possible because of "the close partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Rockstar Games." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the blog post on the PlayStation website, Mary Yee, the Senior Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, wrote that the game, upon launch, will play best on PS5 by taking advantage of PS5’s immersive features to deliver a deeply engaging single-player experience when it launches on November 19." Yee writes that it will be possible because of "the close partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Rockstar Games." {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Rockstar officially reveals GTA 6 price, preorder date and exclusive bonuses; key details revealed

PlayStation Makes Changes

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But the no mention of the PlayStation 5 Pro enhancement left many wondering, so much so that PS5 Pro started trending on social media. Many posts claiming that the game will be available at a frame rate of 30 fps, even on PlayStation Pro, went viral. Soon after, Sony stepped in and made changes to marketing to clarify that PlayStation 5 Pro enhancement will indeed be available for GTA VI.

A Reddit user, @A_Hard_Goodbye, pointed out on the sub /GTA6 that the option for GTA VI on the PlayStation app now features a "PlayStation Pro" enhanced tag. However, what exactly that means has not been clarified by Sony yet.

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