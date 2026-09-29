Will JJ McCarthy start for Giants? How Vikings trade changes QB depth chart ahead of Cardinals clash; explained

The New York Giants have acted quickly to address their quarterback situation after Jaxson Dart was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury.

New York acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. (AP Photo)

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New York acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The trade gives the Giants another option at quarterback following Dart's injury and raises an immediate question about how the team's depth chart will look going forward.

Will J.J. McCarthy start?

For now, the Giants appear to have added competition behind Winston rather than immediately replacing their veteran quarterback.

The 32-year-old quarterback stepped in for Dart on Sunday and guided the Giants to a win over Tennessee, although New York managed only 238 total yards and did not score a touchdown.

Head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Winston would start again this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Giants' decision to trade for McCarthy suggests the team wanted another capable quarterback rather than relying solely on Winston following Dart's injury.

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{{^usCountry}} McCarthy's arrival does not necessarily mean he will immediately become the starter. The Giants have yet to confirm their plans for Sunday, but Winston is currently the most likely option to open the game under center, with McCarthy providing another choice behind him. Giants QB depth chart after Vikings trade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McCarthy's arrival does not necessarily mean he will immediately become the starter. The Giants have yet to confirm their plans for Sunday, but Winston is currently the most likely option to open the game under center, with McCarthy providing another choice behind him. Giants QB depth chart after Vikings trade {{/usCountry}}

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McCarthy entered the Vikings' quarterback picture after his rookie season in 2025 and eventually found himself behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz on the depth chart. The 23-year-old started 10 games during the season, completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

His path to the NFL had already been delayed after he suffered a right knee injury that cost him what would have been his rookie season. His development has also been slowed by injuries, while inconsistent accuracy and decision-making contributed to him losing the Vikings' QB1 role after only one season as their starter.

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The Giants are also expected to make another roster adjustment at the position. Mike Garafolo reported that New York will waive quarterback Jake Haener after recently signing him to the active roster. Once Haener clears waivers, he is expected to return to the practice squad.

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That would leave the Giants' quarterback room centered around Winston and McCarthy, with Winston currently positioned as the starter and McCarthy serving as the primary backup option.

Why did Giants trade for McCarthy?

The move indicates that the Giants are not planning to abandon their ambitions for the season simply because Dart is unavailable. Harbaugh, general manager Joe Schoen and the organization have instead added a quarterback with starting experience who could give them more flexibility.

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McCarthy is also familiar with the Harbaugh family. He played under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and led the Wolverines to a national championship during his final college season. He now reunites with Jim's brother, John, in New York.