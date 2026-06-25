Will Neymar Jr play today? What to know as Carlo Ancelotti benches Brazil forward for Scotland match

Brazil is set to play its final group stage fixture against Scotland on Wednesday where a victory would confirm them a knockout berth. They are currently tied with Morocco at four points but are sitting atop thanks to the better goal difference.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has includes Neymar Jr. in the matchday squad for the clash against Scotland. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, as the Selecao prepare to take the field in Miami, one of the biggest questions among fans remains the status of their star, Neymar Jr.

Widely regarded as the crown prince of Brazilian football, Neymar has yet to play a single minute in the tournament, with the team opting for a cautious approach as he continues his recovery from injury.

Neymar Jr starts on bench vs Scotland

However, ahead of Brazil’s final Group C fixture, there is some encouraging news for fans. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has included the 34-year-old in the matchday squad for the clash against Scotland.

While Neymar has not been named in the starting XI and will begin the match on the bench, his inclusion is still a significant step forward.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He was not part of the matchday squad at all for Brazil’s first two group-stage games as the team carefully managed his recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was not part of the matchday squad at all for Brazil’s first two group-stage games as the team carefully managed his recovery. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

There remains a possibility that Neymar could make his tournament debut later in the match, with Ancelotti potentially calling on him in the second half depending on how the game unfolds.

Ancelotti’s update on Neymar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, Ancelotti provided an update on Neymar’s fitness, revealing that the Brazilian star has been training well.

“Neymar can play, he’s training very well and he’s ready. I am very happy with him,” the Brazil boss had said.

If Neymar takes the field, it would mark his fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, having played in the last three consecutive editions.

Neymar and Brazil over the years

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Brazilian star’s World Cup journey has been filled with heartbreak. His first World Cup, hosted on home soil in 2014, came to a devastating end when he suffered a serious back injury in the quarterfinals, ruling him out of the remainder of the tournament.

Also read: World Cup 2026 Round of 32 race: 7 teams through, 5 out, and 36 nations still fighting for survival

The subsequent tournaments in 2018 and 2022 also ended in disappointment, as Brazil fell short of lifting the trophy despite entering both competitions among the favorites.

Brazil did enjoy success at the 2019 Copa América, winning the title on home soil. However, Neymar was unable to take part in that triumph after being ruled out of the tournament through injury.

World Cup call came after doubts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Heading into this year’s World Cup, there were significant doubts over whether Neymar would even earn a place in Brazil’s squad.

However, Ancelotti kept faith in the veteran forward, handing him another opportunity to represent Brazil at a World Cup and potentially add a new chapter to his international legacy.

Also read: Switzerland steal top spot from Canada in Group B as Bosnia join them in Round Of 32

With his close friend Lionel Messi and fellow superstars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland already finding the back of the net at this year’s World Cup, Neymar will undoubtedly be eager to join them on the scoresheet if he gets the opportunity against Scotland.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}