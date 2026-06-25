Switzerland steal top spot from Canada in Group B as Bosnia join them in Round Of 32

Switzerland finished top of Group B after beating Canada 2-1 in Vancouver, while Bosnia and Herzegovina also moved into the Round of 32 after a 3-1 win over Qatar in Seattle on a decisive night at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Switzlerand topped Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (REUTERS)

The final round of Group B fixtures began with Canada in control of top spot. The co-hosts had four points from their first two matches and a superior goal difference after their 6-0 win over Qatar, meaning a draw against Switzerland would have been enough to finish first. Switzerland, however, needed a win to overtake them, while Bosnia had to beat Qatar to strengthen their third-place qualification case.

Switzerland delivered when it mattered. After a tight first half at BC Place, they struck immediately after the restart through Ruben Vargas, who gave them the breakthrough and changed the shape of the group. Johan Manzambi then doubled the lead shortly before the hour mark, continuing his impressive tournament after his earlier impact against Bosnia.

Canada did not go quietly. Substitute Promise David pulled one back in the 76th minute to revive the home crowd and set up a tense finish, but Switzerland held on to complete a 2-1 win. The result took the Swiss to seven points from three matches and sent them through as Group B winners.

Bosnia win, Canada survive as Group B sends three teams through For Canada, the defeat was damaging but not fatal. They slipped from first to second in the group, finishing level on four points with Bosnia and Herzegovina but staying ahead because of their far superior goal difference. Canada ended the group stage with eight goals scored and a goal difference of +5, enough to seal second place and a Round of 32 spot.

In the other Group B match, Bosnia and Herzegovina did their part with a 3-1 win over Qatar. Kerim Alajbegovic opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a superb long-range strike before Qatar’s Sultan Albrake turned the ball into his own net five minutes later. Qatar briefly gave themselves hope when captain Hassan Al Haydos reduced the deficit before half-time, but Bosnia remained in control after the break.

Ermin Mahmic settled the match in the 80th minute, making it 3-1 and ensuring Bosnia finished the group stage on four points. The victory was not enough to overtake Canada for second place, but it was enough to send Bosnia through as one of the best third-placed teams in the expanded 48-team format.

Qatar, meanwhile, finished bottom of Group B with one point from three matches. Their campaign ended with two defeats, ten goals conceded and a goal difference of -8.

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The final Group B table saw Switzerland finish first with seven points, followed by Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina on four points each. Canada took second place, while Bosnia advanced through the third-place route. Qatar were eliminated.

Switzerland will now enter the Round of 32 as Group B winners, while Canada progress as runners-up. Bosnia’s qualification gives Group B three teams in the knockouts, underlining how important the new third-place route has become in the expanded World Cup format.