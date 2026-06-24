Will Norman Powell take a pay cut after Giannis trade? Ex-NBA stars weigh in amid Miami Heat roster chaos

The long-awaited Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga finally reached its conclusion late Monday night, and the outcome caught many by surprise.

There is a growing expectation that Norman Powell may no longer be with the Miami Heat by the end of the offseason after Giannis Antetokoumpo trade. (L - Giannis Antetokounmpo/IG ; R - Norman Powell/IG)

The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to send the Greek star to the Miami Heat after Miami emerged victorious in the bidding war with the Boston Celtics for the 31-year-old superstar.

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However, the arrival of the 10-time All-Star could lead to additional roster changes beyond those included in the trade package, with the Heat potentially needing to make further departures to maintain financial flexibility.

Norman Powell to possibly depart

One of the first names to emerge as a potential casualty of the roster reshuffle is Norman Powell.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania reported that it could be financially challenging for the franchise to retain Powell following the blockbuster move.

According to Charania, there is a growing expectation that Powell may no longer be with the team by the end of the offseason.

If only he is to remain with the team, the 33-year-old guard may have to accept a reduced salary to help the franchise navigate its financial constraints.

Will Powell take a paycut?

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{{^usCountry}} Whether Powell would be willing to take a pay cut, however, remains uncertain, and several NBA legends have weighed in with their views on how the situation could unfold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether Powell would be willing to take a pay cut, however, remains uncertain, and several NBA legends have weighed in with their views on how the situation could unfold. {{/usCountry}}

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Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons believes there is little chance that Norman Powell would agree to a reduced salary to remain with the team. “Norman Powell ain’t taking a paycut,” he said on the Run It Back show.

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The sentiment was quickly echoed by the other panelists, including Boogie Cousins and Lou Williams.

“I wouldn’t either,” said Cousins. While Williams was even more direct with his advice, adding, “He better not.”

Powell’s stunning season

Powell is expected to attract significant interest across the league, with several teams likely to explore avenues to acquire him, whether through free agency or a sign-and-trade arrangement.

The veteran guard is coming off what many consider the best season of his NBA career.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo shares emotional statement amid trade deadline and Celtics rumors; ‘trust you…’

In 58 appearances, he averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting an efficient 47.0% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc, numbers that should make him one of the more sought-after players on the market this offseason.

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His career-best campaign also resulted in his first NBA All-Star selection, further boosting his reputation.

Giannis trade package

Although both the Heat and Boston Celtics had emerged as the leading contenders for the Greek superstar, Boston ultimately failed to secure a deal despite widely being viewed as the frontrunner for much of the process.

In exchange for Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee will receive a substantial package that includes Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, and three first-round draft picks, one of which is the No. 13 overall selection in Tuesday's NBA Draft.

Also read: AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft update: Projected No. 1 pick reveals bold decision ahead of the draft

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The deal also sees veteran forward Bobby Portis joining Antetokounmpo in Miami as part of the blockbuster transaction.