Will USC's Desman Stephens II be suspended? NCAA's 2026 targeting rules explained after Dante Moore hit

The future of USC linebacker Desman Stephens II remains uncertain after his controversial hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The hit then raised debate over possible additional punishment under the NCAA’s updated targeting rules.

USC linebacker Desman Stephens II was ejected after a controversial targeting hit that injured Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Stephens was ejected during Saturday’s game after delivering a hit that sent Moore to the ground and forced the Oregon quarterback to leave the field on a stretcher. Officials ruled the play a targeting violation after Stephens made forceful contact with Moore’s head and neck area as the quarterback attempted to slide.

The NCAA’s 2026 targeting rules could determine whether Stephens faces consequences beyond his ejection.

The play occurred with Oregon trailing USC 7-3 in the second quarter. Moore scrambled for an 11-yard gain, attempting a feet-first slide near the USC 12-yard line. Stephens lowered himself and made helmet-to-head and shoulder contact with Moore, causing the quarterback’s head to snap and hit the turf.

Also read: Dante Moore injury update: What is fencing response? Oregon QB's latest condition after scary hit vs USC

What do NCAA targeting rules say about suspension?

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{{^usCountry}} The NCAA introduced targeting regulations to reduce dangerous contact involving defenseless players and prevent hits to the head and neck area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCAA introduced targeting regulations to reduce dangerous contact involving defenseless players and prevent hits to the head and neck area. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the current 2026 trial rules, a player disqualified for targeting must leave the remainder of the game. Additional penalties depend on whether the player has previous targeting violations during the season.

A player who receives a second targeting penalty in the same season must miss the first half of the following game. A third targeting violation results in a full-game suspension.

Previously, players disqualified for targeting had to sit out the remainder of the game. If the violation occurred during the second half, they also missed the first half of the next game.

The NCAA reported 117 targeting penalties last season, with 64 occurring in the second half. The new rule is aimed at creating a more consistent punishment system while reducing automatic suspensions for first-time offenders.

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Backlash over Stephens’ reaction after hit

Beyond the hit itself, Stephens faced criticism over his reaction while Moore remained on the field receiving medical attention.

According to Yahoo Sports, Stephens appeared to celebrate after the play and was seen smiling and interacting with teammates on the sideline. NBC analysts criticized the behavior during the broadcast, calling the reaction a poor look for USC.

Chris Simms said, “The fact that Desman Stephens II was over on the sidelines laughing, guys were coming over to him dapping him up, like saying ‘Good job,’” He added. “That was a bad look for USC.”

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Former NFL player Joshua Perry also said the post-play actions were inappropriate.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning also appeared frustrated as he checked on Moore following the collision.

Moore, considered a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, was transported to Los Angeles General Hospital for further evaluation. NBC sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen reported that Moore had movement in his fingers and feet after the hit.

Deep Dive What could the NCAA's 2026 targeting rules mean for Desman Stephens II's potential suspension? The NCAA's 2026 targeting rules may impose additional penalties on players for ejections related to targeting violations, which could include further suspensions for Desman Stephens II beyond his immediate ejection. What is the significance of Dante Moore's fencing response following the hit? Dante Moore's fencing response, an involuntary posture after head trauma, suggests he may have suffered a significant brain injury, indicating the severity of the impact he experienced during the game. Why did fans call for harsh penalties against Desman Stephens II after the hit on Dante Moore? Fans criticized Desman Stephens II due to the dangerous nature of the hit, questioning his sportsmanship, especially after reports of him celebrating on the sidelines, prompting calls for stricter consequences from the NCAA.