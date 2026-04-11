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‘Worst fine dining experience’: TikTok video slams Kelce, Mahomes’ $650 steakhouse dinner

A viral TikTok video criticizes Kelce and Mahomes’ steakhouse, calling a $650 dinner the “worst fine dining experience"

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:34 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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A viral TikTok video has put Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes under scrutiny. A customer publicly criticized the premium steakhouse, 1587 Prime, owned by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. She described it as a disappointing dining experience.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the field following the 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium(Getty Images via AFP)

The video, posted by TikTok user Nicole Rose with the username @knicnaks in mid-March, has gained over 600,000 views and more than 46000 likes, which drew widespread attention to the restaurant, which opened in September 2025 in Kansas City.

TikTok complaint goes viral

In the TikTok video, Rose detailed a series of issues ranging from slow service to overpriced food.

“I went on Thursday night and it was the worst fine dining experience I’ve ever had.”

She claimed that it took 45 minutes for her group to receive their drinks, including a $33 martini that arrived late without a proper explanation from the service department.

Describing the service, she added: “You couldn’t find the server to save your life.”

Food and pricing draw criticism

Some people labelled the restaurant as a “tourist trap,” while some others questioned the celebrity ownership and premium pricing.

However, not all feedback is negative; some diners praised the restaurant’s ambience and overall experience.

About the restaurant

1587 Prime is a premium steakhouse co-owned by Kelce and Mahomes in partnership with hospitality group Noble 33. The name combines the jersey numbers of the two NFL stars.

Since its opening in 2025, the restaurant has attracted significant attention due to its celebrity backing, but recent viral reviews have brought its service standards into question.

By Roshan Tony

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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